Dehradun Police File Chargesheet In Tripura Student Anjel Chakma Murder, Prepare Red Corner Notice For Main Accused

Dehradun: Police have filed a 649-page chargesheet in court against five accused, including two minors, in the case of the murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun. Previously, Uttarakhand Police had issued a Blue Corner Notice — an Interpol alert to locate, identify, or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation — against the main accused, who is absconding. Now, fearing that the main accused may have fled to Nepal, police are now preparing to issue a Red Corner Notice — an Interpol request to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person, pending extradition.

The case involved a dispute between two groups outside a liquor shop in the Selaqui area of Dehradun, on December 9, 2025. In the scuffle that ensued, Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, was seriously injured in a suspected racist attack. His brother, Michael, admitted him to the hospital. After doctors confirmed the seriousness of the injuries, police filed a case under serious sections on December 14.

Angel died during treatment on December 26. Police intensified the investigation by adding murder charges to the case. After scanning CCTV cameras, six people were found to be involved in the incident.