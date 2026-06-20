Dehradun Litchis All Set To Hit The Italian Market
The first shipment of 1,000 kg of litchis, using a new packaging and cold chain technology developed by APEDA, is ready for export to Italy.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Dehradun: Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting Melody toffees to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, India is set to export the first batch of litchis grown in Dehradun to Italy.
The move is being seen as a major achievement for the state's horticulture sector. "We are preparing to send about 1,000 kg of litchis to Italy," said N C Shah, technical expert, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).
Dehradun litchi has long been known for its unique sweetness, fragrance and quality. It is in huge demand in various parts of the country, but due to its limited shelf life, reaching international markets has always been a big challenge. Now, this challenge is being overcome through modern packaging technology and better cold chain management.
"Litchi is an extremely weather-sensitive fruit. After being cut from the tree, its quality starts deteriorating rapidly. Under normal conditions, litchi starts spoiling within three days. This is why it has long been considered difficult to export. Despite its superior quality, Dehradun litchi has not achieved the recognition it deserves in the international market," Shah says.
To overcome these challenges, APEDA has developed a new packaging technology that can maintain the fruit's freshness and quality for a long time. Shah said, "A constant temperature of 5°C must be maintained during transportation to keep the fruits safe and fresh. Even a slight temperature fluctuation can affect its quality. Modern packaging and cold chain has successfully maintained this temperature. Litchis can now be preserved for 10 days or more."
Earlier, litchis were sent to nearby countries like Dubai and Qatar using this technology.
Milestone for Uttarakhand Horticulture
The state horticulture department hailed the achievement as a milestone for the state's horticulture potential. R K Singh, horticulture department director, said the department is constantly working to improve product quality. The goal is not only to increase production, but to develop such quality that meets international standards.
If the Italian export pilot succeeds, horticulture department officials hope to prise open markets in other countries for the Dehradun lichi, thereby increasing incomes of farmers and giving Uttarakhand's horticulture economy a boost. "Dehradun litchi is considered among the best in the country. Its biggest feature is its natural fragrance and balanced sweetness. The climate, soil and geographical conditions of the Doon Valley give it a distinct flavour," said an official.
Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Ganesh Joshi formally flagged off the initiative. "This is a proud moment for Uttarakhand's farmers and horticulture sector. The state government is making constant efforts to give global recognition to agriculture and horticulture products," Joshi said.