ETV Bharat / bharat

Dehradun Litchis All Set To Hit The Italian Market

Dehradun: Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting Melody toffees to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, India is set to export the first batch of litchis grown in Dehradun to Italy.

The move is being seen as a major achievement for the state's horticulture sector. "We are preparing to send about 1,000 kg of litchis to Italy," said N C Shah, technical expert, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Dehradun litchi has long been known for its unique sweetness, fragrance and quality. It is in huge demand in various parts of the country, but due to its limited shelf life, reaching international markets has always been a big challenge. Now, this challenge is being overcome through modern packaging technology and better cold chain management.

"Litchi is an extremely weather-sensitive fruit. After being cut from the tree, its quality starts deteriorating rapidly. Under normal conditions, litchi starts spoiling within three days. This is why it has long been considered difficult to export. Despite its superior quality, Dehradun litchi has not achieved the recognition it deserves in the international market," Shah says.

To overcome these challenges, APEDA has developed a new packaging technology that can maintain the fruit's freshness and quality for a long time. Shah said, "A constant temperature of 5°C must be maintained during transportation to keep the fruits safe and fresh. Even a slight temperature fluctuation can affect its quality. Modern packaging and cold chain has successfully maintained this temperature. Litchis can now be preserved for 10 days or more."