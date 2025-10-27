ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Silver Jubilee: How Dehradun Has Transformed from Town To Metropolis

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: For decades, Dehradun used to be known among tourists as the gateway to the Kumaon hills. For the rest of India, it was an idyllic cantonment town in the foothills of the Himalayas, with two premier establishments, the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Doon School for sons of Delhi's elite.

Few took notice as, once Uttarakhand attained statehood by separating from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, its largest town began to expand by leaps and bounds. Today, on the Silver Jubilee year of Uttarakhand's statehood, even though Dehradun is yet to be formally anointed as the state's capital — it serves as the winter capital, sharing duties with the summer capital Bhararisain in the hills — it has become a driver of the state's development.

With this unchecked growth, has come the chaos of urban life. What once used to be a quiet, green, small town where retirees from Delhi and the Indian Army preferred to settle down, is now a noisy, dusty, overpopulated concrete microcosm of urban India.

Unchecked Growth, Exploding Population

At the time Uttarakhand achieved statehood, few in the region had realised what Dehradun was about to witness. From 4.26 lakh in 2001, the population increased to 5.75 lakh by 2011, and is now estimated at around 10 lakh in 2025. Meanwhile, the eponymous district surrounding it grew from around 12.82 lakh in 2001 to 16.97 lakh in 2011, this figure is estimated to exceed 2.5 million by 2025.

“Even today, my eyes are searching for the old Dehradun I remember from 20 years ago. People used to come here seeking peace. This retirement city was a quiet valley where nature resided. But now, while there are wide roads, flyovers, even an elevated road, traffic jams still persist,” said resident Atul Sharma, a poet.

So why did the authorities turn a blind eye to this frenzied, unplanned development? Let's first acknowledge the transformation. In Dehradun today, one can enjoy nearly every amenity one expects in a place like Delhi, while roads, flyovers, and expressways, as well as large hospitals and industries abound.