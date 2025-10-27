Uttarakhand Silver Jubilee: How Dehradun Has Transformed from Town To Metropolis
Twenty-five years since the formation of Uttarakhand, Dehradun has gone from quiet, green retreat to a crowded, concrete microcosm of urban India.
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: For decades, Dehradun used to be known among tourists as the gateway to the Kumaon hills. For the rest of India, it was an idyllic cantonment town in the foothills of the Himalayas, with two premier establishments, the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Doon School for sons of Delhi's elite.
Few took notice as, once Uttarakhand attained statehood by separating from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, its largest town began to expand by leaps and bounds. Today, on the Silver Jubilee year of Uttarakhand's statehood, even though Dehradun is yet to be formally anointed as the state's capital — it serves as the winter capital, sharing duties with the summer capital Bhararisain in the hills — it has become a driver of the state's development.
With this unchecked growth, has come the chaos of urban life. What once used to be a quiet, green, small town where retirees from Delhi and the Indian Army preferred to settle down, is now a noisy, dusty, overpopulated concrete microcosm of urban India.
Unchecked Growth, Exploding Population
At the time Uttarakhand achieved statehood, few in the region had realised what Dehradun was about to witness. From 4.26 lakh in 2001, the population increased to 5.75 lakh by 2011, and is now estimated at around 10 lakh in 2025. Meanwhile, the eponymous district surrounding it grew from around 12.82 lakh in 2001 to 16.97 lakh in 2011, this figure is estimated to exceed 2.5 million by 2025.
“Even today, my eyes are searching for the old Dehradun I remember from 20 years ago. People used to come here seeking peace. This retirement city was a quiet valley where nature resided. But now, while there are wide roads, flyovers, even an elevated road, traffic jams still persist,” said resident Atul Sharma, a poet.
So why did the authorities turn a blind eye to this frenzied, unplanned development? Let's first acknowledge the transformation. In Dehradun today, one can enjoy nearly every amenity one expects in a place like Delhi, while roads, flyovers, and expressways, as well as large hospitals and industries abound.
Over the past 25 years, the rapid pace of construction, and the rise in political, industrial and social activities that followed, is consistent with the permanent capital of any other Indian state. Without officially becoming one.
And in the wake of this growth has come an influx of people — from within the state and without — pushing its population numbers. Not only have a large number of people from the upper reaches of the state made their homes here, so also have lakhs from the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar. And as the heterogeneity of the population has risen, rapidly, so has social discontent.
Once an idyllic retirement community, the Doon Valley has now gained quite some notoriety due to criminal incidents. The sound of gunfire is now a frequent occurrence. Police “encounters” and serious incidents like robbery, looting, murder, and land fraud are now regular headlines.
How Doomed Is The Doon Valley?
Willfully or otherwise, local dispensations have been oblivious to these changes, as the greenery in and around the city has disappeared, to be replaced by concrete.
“Dehradun was once a green valley. Wherever you went, you would find yourself surrounded by trees. But now, the forests are receding. Since the state's inception, approximately 22,000 hectares of forest land in Dehradun have been transferred for other uses, which is a cause for great concern,” said another resident, Lokesh Ohri.
Where once tourists in rental cars from Delhi would whiz past the town, traffic on Dehradun's roads has now slowed to a crawl for much of the day, despite more, wider roads and flyovers. And the reason is easy to see.
From only about 2,000-3,000 four-wheelers and 10,000-11,000 two-wheelers registered in Uttarakhand at the time of its establishment in 2000, the figure is now around 1.05 million in total, with approximately 90-94 per cent of these vehicles being privately owned.
Nevertheless, Dehradun continues to be a magnet. Because, besides the IMA and Doon School, it remains one of the countries preeminent places for higher education and research, with institutions like the Survey of India (SI), and Forest Research Institute (FRI), as well as the headquarters of ONGC and the many private institutes that have mushroomed around it, drawing talent from across the country.
