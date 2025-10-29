Dehradun's Century-Old Gorkha Military School Fights For Survival Amid Land Dispute And Fund Crunch
Once a cradle for Armymen and sportspersons, Dehradun's Gorkha Military Inter College is now struggling for survival due to land dispute and severe fund crisis.
Dehradun: The historic Gorkha Military Inter College (GMIC), which has given the country countless officers in the Armed Forces and administrative services, as well as renowned national football and boxing players, is now fighting for its very existence. Owing to fund crisis and land dispute, the future looks uncertain for this school which is celebrating its 100th anniversary next month.
The centenary celebrations are scheduled to be held on November 16th. Painting and renovation work is currently underway at the school for the grand event. School Principal Deepali Jugran said, "This institution has produced a number of sportspersons and many brave warriors for India. The school has a remarkable record of achievements in the Indian Armed forces and in sports at the international level."
The British had built the school in the cantonment area for the children of military personnel. A 90-year lease was given to the school, built on Army land, with rent fixed at minimal rates. From time to time, Army officers also took charge of the school's management. After this system continued for some time, a society was formed to manage the school. Today, it is a non-governmental school in Uttarakhand, where the salaries of teachers and staff are paid by the state government. However, rest of the expenses are borne by the school management.
Meanwhile, concerns grew over the school's very existence after the 90-year lease granted to the school in 1925 expired in 2017. The matter is currently pending in a lower court in Dehradun, which has issued a stay order.
According to the Army's assessment, the school will have to pay Rs 1.6 crore after the lease expires, otherwise it will be closed. The management is increasingly worried about how the school will be run, as all the resources and facilities in the school have been provided through the cooperation of the school management and the community. In such a situation, the management is finding it difficult to raise such a large amount of money.
As per historical records, the school was established in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, in 1925. The name comes from 'Garhi' meaning fort, and 'Cantt', short for cantonment, referencing its history as a military installation during the British colonial era. It was built for the children of officers and soldiers of the 5th Gorkha Battalion, with the help of the Silver Boarding Fund and provincial services. Initially, the school was named 'School for Gorkhas', and classes were held up to the fifth grade. Over time, more classes were added. In 1928, it was upgraded to a Junior High School (8th grade) and in 1948 to a High School (10th grade). In 1963, the school was upgraded to an Intermediate College and its name was changed to Gorkha Military Inter College.
Film Shooting At The School
Bollywood movie Parmanu, starring John Abraham and based on the 2018 Pokhran nuclear tests, was also shot at Gorkha Military Inter College. Among the alumni are Nepali filmmaker and journalist Chetan Karki, Maha Vir Chakra recipient Shaheed Jaswant Singh, Major General Chitra Bahadur Gurung from Nepal, Brigadier General Dev Bahadur Ghale (Nepal Army), Vir Chakra recipient Veer Bahadur, Brigadier SK Anand, Major General Umesh Gurung, Lieutenant General Ram Singh Pradhan, and military award recipient Major Kaman Singh. Famous footballer Captain Nar Bahadur Khatri, who won the Subroto Trophy twice consecutively in 1963 and 1964, and internationally acclaimed footballers Amar Bahadur Gurung, Shyam Thapa, Ram Bahadur Singh, Chandan Singh, Lok Bahadur, Veer Bahadur, and Asian boxing champions Padam Bahadur Malla and Jag Bahadur Thapa, have all brought glory to the institution.
Also, the school had played a crucial role in the Freedom Movement. Prominent freedom fighter and martyr Major Durga Malla, whose replica is also installed in the Parliament House, was an alumnus. Apart from these, Mohan Chandra Bhandari of the Indian Foreign Service, Yam Bahadur, Director of Police (Nepal), Chitra Bahadur Gurung, recipient of the Nepal Bhushan medal, and film producer-director Chetan Karki are among the school's alumni.
Contribution To National And International Sports
School Principal Deepali said, "Children from the surrounding areas study at the school, most of whom come from underprivileged families. Today, several schools operate in this area, which has resulted in a decrease in the number of students at Gorkha Military Inter College. It is a matter of pride that the institution is completing 100 years. If the school continues to exist, it will fulfill the dreams of many students to become great players and officers in the Armed forces in future."
"Gorkha Military Inter College, with its 100-year legacy, will continue to thrive in the future. The government is also working towards upgrading it to a degree college. The school management has assured that every effort will be made to ensure the school's survival," she said with optimism.
