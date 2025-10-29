ETV Bharat / bharat

Dehradun's Century-Old Gorkha Military School Fights For Survival Amid Land Dispute And Fund Crunch

Dehradun: The historic Gorkha Military Inter College (GMIC), which has given the country countless officers in the Armed Forces and administrative services, as well as renowned national football and boxing players, is now fighting for its very existence. Owing to fund crisis and land dispute, the future looks uncertain for this school which is celebrating its 100th anniversary next month.

The centenary celebrations are scheduled to be held on November 16th. Painting and renovation work is currently underway at the school for the grand event. School Principal Deepali Jugran said, "This institution has produced a number of sportspersons and many brave warriors for India. The school has a remarkable record of achievements in the Indian Armed forces and in sports at the international level."

The British had built the school in the cantonment area for the children of military personnel. A 90-year lease was given to the school, built on Army land, with rent fixed at minimal rates. From time to time, Army officers also took charge of the school's management. After this system continued for some time, a society was formed to manage the school. Today, it is a non-governmental school in Uttarakhand, where the salaries of teachers and staff are paid by the state government. However, rest of the expenses are borne by the school management.

Premises of the Gorkha Military Inter College (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, concerns grew over the school's very existence after the 90-year lease granted to the school in 1925 expired in 2017. The matter is currently pending in a lower court in Dehradun, which has issued a stay order.

According to the Army's assessment, the school will have to pay Rs 1.6 crore after the lease expires, otherwise it will be closed. The management is increasingly worried about how the school will be run, as all the resources and facilities in the school have been provided through the cooperation of the school management and the community. In such a situation, the management is finding it difficult to raise such a large amount of money.