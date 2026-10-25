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Fresh Trouble For UK07 Rider: Uttarakhand Court Rejects Bail Plea Of MotoVlogger Anurag Dobhal In Assault, Kidnapping Case

MotoVlogger Anurag Dobhal and his three associates in police custody. ) ( Uttarakhand Police )

Dehradun: A local court in Uttarakhand has rejected the bail plea of popular MotoVlogger and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal in a case involving allegations of assault, kidnapping and death threats.

District and Sessions Judge of Dehradun Harish Kumar Goyal denied relief to Dobhal, known online as UK07 Rider, identifying him as the primary accused. However, the court granted bail to co-accused Abhay Chaudhary and Kurban on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each. Earlier, another co-accused, Abhishek Panwar, was also released on bail.

The case stems from an October 6 complaint filed by Raj Singh Chauhan at the Nehru Colony police station. Chauhan, who happens to be the cousin of Dobhal’s estranged wife, Ritika, alleged that Dobhal, along with nearly a dozen associates, confronted him outside a Dehradun café around 8 pm on the day. According to the prosecution, Dobhal allegedly choked Chauhan from behind, attempted to steal his phone and assaulted him. Chauhan also accused Dobhal of hitting him on the head, face and chest with a metal object, holding him captive inside a vehicle and threatening him with a knife and a gun.