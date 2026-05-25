ETV Bharat / bharat

Dehradun Calls For Balancing Development And Environment As It Braves Extreme Summer Heat

Dehradun: The once pristine Doon Valley is languishing under the sweltering heat of more than 40°C. Dehradun once offered relatively pleasant weather in comparison to the plains but the cool breezes, and calm nights have become a thing of the past in the state’s capital city that battles a changing climate on account of rampant unbridled construction and accompanying pollution.

The city is experiencing hot days but nights along with unbearable humidity on the lines of cities like Delhi. The effects of the intense heat wave sweeping across North India are now clearly visible in this city as well. Meteorological data shows that between 1991 to 2020 Dehradun's May temperature typically ranged between 21°C minimum and 35.3°C maximum. It has now gone up to 25°C and 41°C, respectively, with both day and night temperatures rising.

Experts point towards several scientific and local factors responsible for the warmer nights. Professor HP Bhatt, a former Dean of Earth Sciences at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University said that previously after the day temperature rose, cold winds would blow at night causing the minimum temperature to drop significantly. However, now, along with the maximum temperature, the minimum temperature is also rising because of which even nights are hot.

Stating that the daylight hours are relatively long in May allowing the earth to absorb the sun's heat for a longer period, he pointed out that due to concrete and construction work, the heat accumulated throughout the day remains in the atmosphere until late at night. He further said that the rapidly increasing number of air conditioners in the city is also contributing to the rising temperatures as the hot air emitted by them further heats the surrounding environment.

The increasing number of vehicles is another factor. He said that during the Char Dham Yatra, a large number of vehicles arrive in Uttarakhand from other states, increasing both pollution and heat.

The ever-increasing construction is a major cause of concern as concrete traps heat throughout the day and releases it slowly at night preventing the atmosphere from cooling down.