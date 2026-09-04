ETV Bharat / bharat

Defying Threats, Kashmiri Pandits Mark Janmashtami With 'Shobha Yatra' Processions Across Valley

Children dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha during a procession to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Srinagar on Friday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Janmashtami with religious fervour and gaiety across the Valley, with a special ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession taken through the city centre here on Friday.

Despite recent threats from terrorist organisations, the Pandit community kept the spirit of celebration and communal harmony alive in the annual Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees paraded through Srinagar streets with a specially designed tableau of Lord Krishna and Radha and culminated the journey at the historic Lal Chowk.

Kashmiri Pandits from different parts of Jammu Kashmir and the country took part in the procession, which commenced at the Katleshwar Temple and passed through the Downtown area before reaching the city commercial hub.

During the procession, devotees danced and sang devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. Large, diverse crowds, including members of the Muslim community, gathered along the route to witness the vibrant display and listen to the chants.

Throughout the event, devotees sang bhajans while offering prayers for peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. Similar processions were held in other district headquarters, including Ganderbal.