Defying Threats, Kashmiri Pandits Mark Janmashtami With 'Shobha Yatra' Processions Across Valley
Defying recent terror threats, Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Janmashtami with a vibrant Srinagar procession joined by local Muslims.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Janmashtami with religious fervour and gaiety across the Valley, with a special ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession taken through the city centre here on Friday.
Despite recent threats from terrorist organisations, the Pandit community kept the spirit of celebration and communal harmony alive in the annual Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees paraded through Srinagar streets with a specially designed tableau of Lord Krishna and Radha and culminated the journey at the historic Lal Chowk.
Kashmiri Pandits from different parts of Jammu Kashmir and the country took part in the procession, which commenced at the Katleshwar Temple and passed through the Downtown area before reaching the city commercial hub.
During the procession, devotees danced and sang devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. Large, diverse crowds, including members of the Muslim community, gathered along the route to witness the vibrant display and listen to the chants.
Throughout the event, devotees sang bhajans while offering prayers for peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. Similar processions were held in other district headquarters, including Ganderbal.
A Kashmiri Pandit and BJP leader Ashok Koul said the celebrations have a special significance in Hindu religion as it brings everyone together in devotion. “We are participating in the Shobha Yatra of Krishna Janmashtami to uplift ourselves religiously,” he said.
Another participant and trader, Sandeep Mawa, said the celebrations were coming despite threats issued ahead of the festival.
“While Pandits are taking out the procession from Habba Kadal, the Muslims are heading to Mosques on a call of Azaan. This is the best example of communal harmony. This also teaches us to stay away from the madness of terrorism,” he said and appealed to people across communities to reject violence and work towards restoring peace.
A significant moment in the Janmashtami procession came near a Masjid in the Samandar Bagh area, where it briefly paused to allow the prayers to conclude before continuing towards Lal Chowk.
As reported by ETV Bharat, the minority employees in the valley have been told to work from home till August 15 in the face of security threats . The online threats flagged by Kashmiri Pandits reportedly named KP employees. The threat is believed to have been issued by the shadow outfit United Liberation Council of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The threat posters circulated online carried a list of KP employees along with confidential details including phone numbers. (With video and inputs from Javed Dar and Firdous Tantray)
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