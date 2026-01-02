ETV Bharat / bharat

Won’t Make Promises Without Basis, Says Rajnath Singh On Sainik School Demand

Udaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed concern over the involvement of highly educated individuals and professionals from reputed fields in activities against the nation and society. He stressed that education without values and character is a serious challenge.

Speaking at the 104th foundation day ceremony of B.N. College at Bhupal Nobles University, the defence minister said education should not be limited to degrees, jobs, or professional success, but must focus on building character, ethics, discipline, and patriotism. He used to opportunity to remind the recent criminal cases, including bomb blasts where five doctors were involved. He emphasised that apart from academic achievements moral and ethical grounding is necessary.

Addressing students, the Defence Minister said the “teacher within him is still alive” and urged young people to understand the difference between self-respect and ego. While self-respect builds confidence, he said, arrogance can be harmful to both individuals and society. He encouraged students to pursue big dreams with humility, responsibility, and restraint.