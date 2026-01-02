Won’t Make Promises Without Basis, Says Rajnath Singh On Sainik School Demand
The defence minister also spoke about India's defence preparedness and moving towards complete self-reliance in defence production through indigenous innovation
Published : January 2, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Udaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed concern over the involvement of highly educated individuals and professionals from reputed fields in activities against the nation and society. He stressed that education without values and character is a serious challenge.
Speaking at the 104th foundation day ceremony of B.N. College at Bhupal Nobles University, the defence minister said education should not be limited to degrees, jobs, or professional success, but must focus on building character, ethics, discipline, and patriotism. He used to opportunity to remind the recent criminal cases, including bomb blasts where five doctors were involved. He emphasised that apart from academic achievements moral and ethical grounding is necessary.
Addressing students, the Defence Minister said the “teacher within him is still alive” and urged young people to understand the difference between self-respect and ego. While self-respect builds confidence, he said, arrogance can be harmful to both individuals and society. He encouraged students to pursue big dreams with humility, responsibility, and restraint.
Singh also spoke about India’s growing global stature. He mentioned that the world’s attention on India is a reality, not a slogan. He said India is rapidly emerging in economic, technological, and strategic domains and has the potential to become one of the world’s top three economies by 2030. And to that Universities, he added, play a key role in shaping future leadership and innovation.
He also highlighted India’s defence preparedness and said India is steadily moving towards complete self-reliance in defence production through indigenous innovation, defence startups, and the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. He emphasised that nation-building is not limited to the armed forces, and every citizen can contribute through excellence, honesty, and dedication in their respective fields.
Responding to the demands for a Sainik School, Singh said inspection reports for schools run by the BN institution were positive. However, he did not make any formal commitment. Singh said that he does not believe in making promises without firm grounds. He also pointed out that lack of trust comes from false promises and the gap between words and actions, which he refrains from.
