ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence PSU Launches High-Resolution 'Garud' Binoculars For Civilian Market

New Delhi: A defence public sector undertaking (PSU) on Thursday launched indigenous high-resolution binoculars 'Garud' with a wide 7.6-degree field of view for the civilian market.

Developed and manufactured by the Ordnance Factory, Dehradun, a unit of India Optel Limited (IOL), Garud embodies the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' through indigenous design and manufacturing, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Garud, which was launched at DPSU Bhawan here, combines proven defence-grade expertise with modern technology to deliver reliable and high-quality optical performance for civilian users, it said.

"Garud offers 8x magnification and a wide 7.6-degree field of view, enabling clear observation of distant objects while retaining a broad viewing perspective," the ministry said.

"The binocular features ±5 diopter adjustment to accommodate individual eyesight, soft-touch eyecups for comfortable extended viewing and a secure, ergonomic grip. Its weather-resistant construction enables reliable use across varied outdoor conditions," it said.