ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Production In India Growing Steadily; Most Equipment Manufactured Locally: Rajnath

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday highlighted India's self-reliance in the defence sector and said most of the equipment are now being manufactured indigenously. He was speaking at a 'Prabuddhjan and Varishthajan Samvaad Kaaryakram' in Lucknow on Sunday, the city unit of the BJP said in a statement.

"India remains in a strong position despite global challenges and international crises. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward with confidence, and India's head will not be allowed to bow down under any circumstances," he said.

The minister said the country's global stature has risen under Modi, and the benefits of public welfare schemes are "reaching the last person in society". On the self-reliance achieved in the defence sector, he said country's defence production is steadily increasing, and most defence equipment is now being manufactured indigenously.

Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, also said that the city is emerging as a key hub for defence production and research. "Several defence-related units, including the BrahMos missile project, have been promoted. The expansion of DRDO laboratories is providing opportunities for research and innovation to the youth," he said.