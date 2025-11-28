ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Signs Letters of Offer and Acceptance With US For Support Of Indian Navy

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the United States to secure sustainment support for the Indian Navy’s fleet of MH-60R helicopters. The deal is worth more than seven thousand nine hundred crore rupees and was formalised in New Delhi under the Foreign Military Sales programme.

According to a release issued by the Defence Ministry, the agreements, concluded under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Ministry said the sustainment package includes provisioning of spare parts, product support, technical assistance, training, component repair and replenishment, and the establishment of intermediate-level component repair and periodic maintenance inspection facilities in India.

The Ministry said that the initiative will enhance operational readiness and maintainability of the advanced MH-60R helicopters. "The arrangement aligns with the broader objective of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by promoting indigenous services, encouraging participation of MSMEs and domestic firms in defence sustainment and logistics support," the Ministry added.

The MH-60R Seahawk fleet, equipped for anti-submarine warfare and designed for all-weather operations, will see improved operational availability and maintainability under the new support framework. The MoD noted that the sustainment programme will strengthen the Navy's ability to operate the helicopters from dispersed bases as well as from frontline warships, ensuring optimal performance across primary and secondary missions.