MoD Signs Contracts For Procurement Of Critical Equipment For T-72, T-90 Tanks
The defence ministry signed contracts worth nearly Rs 975 crore for the procurement of critical equipment for T-72 and T-90 tanks
Published : April 21, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday signed contracts worth nearly Rs 975 crore for the procurement of critical equipment for T-72 and T-90 tanks of the Army, which will enhance the minefield breaching capability of the force. The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in Delhi.
The ministry, in a statement, said it has signed contracts with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Private Limited for the "procurement of TRAWL Assembly for T-72/T-90 tanks, at an approximate cost of Rs 975 crore".
MoD has signed contracts worth Rs 975 crore with Bharat Earth Movers Limited and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Pvt Ltd for procurement of TRAWL Assembly for T-72/T-90 tanks, in presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. Developed by Defence… pic.twitter.com/foC3M6qaMC— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) April 21, 2026
The 'TRAWL Assembly' for T-72/T-90 tanks is a critical piece of equipment developed by the DRDO that will enhance the minefield breaching capability of the Indian Army.
"It would generate additional capability of creating vehicle safe lanes through minefields with anti-tank mines with proximity magnetic fuses, thus enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army," the statement said.
Being a 'Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)' case, the procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising India's defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries, which will be a proud flag-bearer of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it said.
This project has immense potential for direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the MSME sector through components manufacturing, the ministry said.
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