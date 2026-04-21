ETV Bharat / bharat

MoD Signs Contracts For Procurement Of Critical Equipment For T-72, T-90 Tanks

The defence ministry signs contract for procurement of critical equipment for T-72, T-90 Tanks ( PIB )

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday signed contracts worth nearly Rs 975 crore for the procurement of critical equipment for T-72 and T-90 tanks of the Army, which will enhance the minefield breaching capability of the force. The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in Delhi. The ministry, in a statement, said it has signed contracts with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Private Limited for the "procurement of TRAWL Assembly for T-72/T-90 tanks, at an approximate cost of Rs 975 crore".