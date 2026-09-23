ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Signs Contract With BDL For 160 Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons

SAT-SAAW is an air-to-ground precision-guided glide bomb which can be launched from platforms like Jaguar, Hawk and Su-30 MKI, and has the capability to neutralise enemy airfields from a long stand-off range, it said. The delivery of SAT-SAAW is scheduled between 2027-2028 and 2028-2029.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday inked a contract worth nearly Rs 811 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for procurement of 160 satellite smart anti-airfield weapons (SAT-SAAW) along with associated equipment for the Indian Air Force, according to the defence ministry.

"Its induction would certainly enhance the operational capability of IAF to continue its unhindered operations and strengthen defence preparedness of the country," the ministry said.

The contract with BDL for procurement of 160 SAT-SAAW along with associated equipment for the IAF, with a total cost of Rs 810.79 crore under the 'Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)' category, was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in Delhi, the ministry said.

"Indigenously designed and developed by the DRDO, the system will have an indigenous content of 60 per cent along with indigenisation of sub-systems like initial measurement unit, long impact delay fuse and twin store carrier to further boost Aatmanirbharta in defence," it said.