ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Likely To Clear Major Proposals For HAMMER, Verba, MP-ATGMs, Pseudo Satellites On July 3

New Delhi: In the first Defence Acquisition Council meeting to be held with new Chief of Defence Staff, Army and Navy Chiefs in attendance, the Defence Ministry is expected to clear mega proposals including the acquisition of the HAMMER air to ground precision guided munitions for the Rafales and LCA Tejas aircraft, the Verba very short-range air defence systems, fixed wing pseudo satellites and Naval shipborne aerial systems.

The DAC is meeting after a gap of many months and will see Gen Raja Subramani, Gen Dhiraj Seth and Admiral Krishna Swaminathan for the first time attending it as chiefs.

The meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow has a major indigenous system listed for clearance. The Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Army will see induction in significant numbers, defence sources told ANI.

As per the proposal, the Indian Army will get 100 launchers along with 2300 missiles and five simulators for the weapon system to be produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited as the production agency for the Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured system.

The Defence Ministry will also work towards finding new production partners in the private sector for the weapon system and the project cost is expected to be over Rs 2,600 crore.