ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Inks Rs 4,106-Crore Contracts For IAF Communication Satellite, Navy Torpedoes

New Delhi: The government on Thursday signed contracts worth nearly Rs 4,106 crore for acquisition of a dedicated communication satellite capability for the Indian Air Force and heavy weight torpedoes for the Navy to boost their combat capabilities.

The two contracts mark a significant step towards advancing the development of domestic defence manufacturing capabilities while promoting self-reliance in critical technologies in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India vision of the government, the defence ministry said.

The ministry inked the contract for dedicated communication satellite GSAT-7C, valued at Rs 2,563 crore, with New Space India Limited, Bengaluru.

"This indigenously designed, developed and manufactured satellite will enhance the secure, resilient and seamless communication capabilities for the assets of the Indian Air Force, thereby strengthening operational effectiveness," the ministry said in a statement.

The second contract for Varunastra torpedoes worth Rs 1,543 crore was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad.