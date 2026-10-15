Defence Ministry Inks Rs 4,106-Crore Contracts For IAF Communication Satellite, Navy Torpedoes
The defence ministry inked the contract for dedicated communication satellite GSAT-7C, valued at Rs 2,563 crore, with New Space India Limited, Bengaluru.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The government on Thursday signed contracts worth nearly Rs 4,106 crore for acquisition of a dedicated communication satellite capability for the Indian Air Force and heavy weight torpedoes for the Navy to boost their combat capabilities.
The two contracts mark a significant step towards advancing the development of domestic defence manufacturing capabilities while promoting self-reliance in critical technologies in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India vision of the government, the defence ministry said.
The Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth Rs 4,106 crore on October 15, 2026, for GSAT-7C communication satellite capability for the Indian Air Force and Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedoes for the @indiannavy. The contracts strengthen operational capabilities and advance Aatmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous defence manufacturing. Read here: https://t.co/vbNkwNxrEZ— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) October 15, 2026
The ministry inked the contract for dedicated communication satellite GSAT-7C, valued at Rs 2,563 crore, with New Space India Limited, Bengaluru.
"This indigenously designed, developed and manufactured satellite will enhance the secure, resilient and seamless communication capabilities for the assets of the Indian Air Force, thereby strengthening operational effectiveness," the ministry said in a statement.
The second contract for Varunastra torpedoes worth Rs 1,543 crore was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad.
Varunastra is an indigenous ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory. Equipped with advanced manoeuvring capabilities, it is capable of engaging enemy submarines at long ranges, thereby enhancing the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy, the ministry said.
The contracts were signed in the presence of Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, A Anbarasu in New Delhi.
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