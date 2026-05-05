ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Inks Rs 1,476 Crore Deal With BEL For Army Mobile Electronic Systems

Defence Secretary Kumar Singh with BEL executives during the signing of the contract in New Delhi on Monday. ( PIB )

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) entered into a deal with the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday for the procurement of five ground-based Mobile Electronic Systems, worth Rs 1,476 crore, for the Indian Army. It will have a minimum 72% indigenous content.

The contract, under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Kumar Singh at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi.

BEL produces advanced, indigenous ground-based mobile electronic systems for the Indian Army, focusing on Electronic Warfare (EW), surveillance, and secure tactical communication. The system will modernise the Army units and strengthen the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem of the country, a statement issued by the government states.

"The contract reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India in the defence sector," it added.