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Defence Ministry Inks Contract Worth Rs 498 Crore For Refit Of INS Betwa

Ministry of Defence signs a Rs 498.58 Cr contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Normal Refit and repowering of Indian Naval Ship Betwa, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Wednesday sealed a Rs 498-crore contract with state-run Cochin Shipyard Ltd for "refit and re-powering" of Indian Navy's guided-missile frigate INS Betwa.

Under the contract, INS Betwa, a Brahmaputra-class frigate, will undergo a transformation of its propulsion system involving the replacement of its existing steam-based propulsion with a diesel engine-based propulsion system, according to the ministry.

The refit will also include the upgrading of its combat capabilities through the installation of a modern weapon suite that is aimed at enhancing the ship's operational effectiveness. "The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs 498.58 crore with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the normal refit and re-powering of Indian Naval Ship, Betwa," an official statement said.