Defence Ministry Inks Rs 5,083 Cr Deal With Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday signed a contract worth Rs 5,083 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the acquisition of six advanced light helicopters (ALH) Mk-II, designated for maritime roles, for the Indian Coast Guard. Additionally, the contract includes surface-to-air vertical launch Shtil missiles for the Indian Navy.

The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block here.

"The contract for ALH Mk-III (MR) along with operational role equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support, valued at Rs 2,901 crore, has been inked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category," the statement released by the ministry read.

The twin-engine helicopters incorporate state-of-the-art features superior to the currently operated airborne platforms and are capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as from ships at sea.

According to the ministry, the induction will significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard’s capability for fulfilling the duties of safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore installations, and protection of fishermen & marine environment.

The project envisages the supply of equipment from over 200 MSMEs, and it is expected to generate approximately 65 lakh man-hours of employment. "The contract reinforces the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make-in-India initiative, while further strengthening the nation’s maritime security architecture," the statement said.