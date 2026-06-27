Defence Ministry Clarifies Amid Opposition Attack On Rajnath Singh Over Fallen Soldiers During Operation Sindoor
The ministry said the Defence Minister's address to the parliament last year was meant to counter a "falsehood" he said had gained "dangerous traction".
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid Opposition attack on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's delayed disclosure of names of soldiers lost during Operation Sindoor, in the Parliament, the Defence Ministry on Saturday clarified over the minister's address to the parliament in July last year.
In an elaborate statement issued in this regard, the ministry said that “certain posts circulating on social media platforms have sought to misrepresent the Raksha Mantri's address delivered on the floor of Parliament on July 28, 2025”.
“These posts have selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the Raksha Mantri claimed that no Indian soldier lost his life during Operation Sindoor. These are deliberately misleading and factually incorrect,” it said.
Certain posts circulating on social media platforms have sought to misrepresent the Raksha Mantri’s address delivered on the floor of Parliament on July 28, 2025. These posts have selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the Raksha Mantri claimed…— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) June 27, 2026
The ministry said that “those who have sought to construct a controversy out of Raksha Mantri's Parliamentary address have done so by deliberately ignoring the full context of his remarks”.
“It must be recalled that at the time of the Raksha Mantri's address, a particularly persistent and dominant narrative had taken hold, both in certain sections of the media and on social media, which claimed that Indian pilots had been lost during Operation Sindoor”.
According to the defence ministry, the narrative was “entirely false, yet it was being amplified aggressively with the clear intent of diminishing the success of the operation and demoralising public sentiment”.
“It was in direct reference to this specific and mischievous narrative that the Raksha Mantri made the statement in question. His remarks were, therefore, a targeted and contextually specific response to a falsehood that was gaining dangerous traction at that moment,” it added.
The ministry said that it was “also important to place the Raksha Mantri's address in its full and proper context”.
“His statement in Parliament was, in its entirety, a proud and accurate account of the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor, an operation in which the Indian Defence Forces demonstrated unmatched precision, resolve, and military professionalism,”it said.
“During the operation, more than 100 terrorists and Pakistani soldiers were neutralised, as also Pakistani Air Bases and deployment along Line of Control suffered extensive and significant infrastructure damage. The address was a fitting tribute to the courage and capability of the Indian Defence Forces, and a clear message to those who wish India harm”.
The ministry said that the Raksha Mantri and the Government of India “remain steadfast in their respect, gratitude, and reverence for every member of the Indian Defence Forces, and above all, for those who have laid down their lives in the defence of the nation”.
“Their sacrifice is the highest form of service to the Motherland, and it will always be honoured with the dignity, pride, and solemnity it deserves,” it said.
“It is in recognition of their supreme sacrifice that the Government has ensured that their names are inscribed on the walls of the National War Memorial. The Government has taken all necessary steps to provide concessions in education, health and other facilities to the family/dependents of the bravehearts,” the ministry added.
The ministry's clarification comes a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh disclosed the names of six soldiers lost during Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces' response to the Pahalgam attack. The move drew a fierce attack from the opposition, which accused the defence minister of concealing the soldiers' martyrdom and lying to the people.
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