ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Clarifies Amid Opposition Attack On Rajnath Singh Over Fallen Soldiers During Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Amid Opposition attack on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's delayed disclosure of names of soldiers lost during Operation Sindoor, in the Parliament, the Defence Ministry on Saturday clarified over the minister's address to the parliament in July last year.

In an elaborate statement issued in this regard, the ministry said that “certain posts circulating on social media platforms have sought to misrepresent the Raksha Mantri's address delivered on the floor of Parliament on July 28, 2025”.

“These posts have selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the Raksha Mantri claimed that no Indian soldier lost his life during Operation Sindoor. These are deliberately misleading and factually incorrect,” it said.

The ministry said that “those who have sought to construct a controversy out of Raksha Mantri's Parliamentary address have done so by deliberately ignoring the full context of his remarks”.

“It must be recalled that at the time of the Raksha Mantri's address, a particularly persistent and dominant narrative had taken hold, both in certain sections of the media and on social media, which claimed that Indian pilots had been lost during Operation Sindoor”.

According to the defence ministry, the narrative was “entirely false, yet it was being amplified aggressively with the clear intent of diminishing the success of the operation and demoralising public sentiment”.