Defence Ministers Of India, France To Discuss Industrial Collaboration In Bengaluru On Feb 17

New Delhi: India and France will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation, with focus on expanding industrial collaboration during the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue in Bengaluru on February 17. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will co-chair the meeting with Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of France Catherine Vautrin.

During the meeting, a key area of discussion will be defence cooperation and expansion of industrial collaboration. A defence cooperation agreement is expected to be renewed for another 10 years and an MoU on Joint Venture for manufacturing of Hammer missiles is likely to be signed in the presence of the two Defence Ministers. An announcement is also expected with respect to reciprocal deployment of officers at the Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments, stated a release issued by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

On the occasion, the two Ministers are also expected to witness the virtual inauguration of the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly of Tata Airbus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at Vemagal in Karnataka.