ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh To Perform Bhoomi Pujan For 10,000-Ton Aluminium Extrusion Press In Nagpur

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for a state-of-the-art 10,000-tonnes Aluminium Extrusion Press at Yantra India Limited (YIL), ordnance factory, Ambajhari in Nagpur, on June 19.

The ceremony will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and other senior officials of Department of Defence Production as well as YIL.

The defence ministry press release stated, "The proposed extrusion press will be a major national asset for the defence manufacturing sector. It will strengthen the nation’s capability to produce large, high-strength and precision aluminium alloy extrusions to cater to the requirements of defence and aerospace sectors. The project will help reduce dependence on imports of critical aluminium extruded components and support indigenous manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision."

Since the outbreak of US-Israel-Iran war till last week, has impacted imports of major petro-chemical, alloys, metals, alluminum, fertilisers and other vital material. Now that the Indian ordinance factory will manufacture aluminum extrusion press, it will help bring down the rising costs which India would have been expected to pay.