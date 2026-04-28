ETV Bharat / bharat

There Must Not Be Any Double Standards In Combating Terrorism: Rajnath Singh At SCO Meet

In this image posted on April 27, 2026, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with members of the Indian diaspora, in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic, Birender Singh Yadav is also seen ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must not lose sight of "state-sponsored" cross-border terrorism as there is no place for any "double standards" in combating the menace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in a clear reference to Pakistan's support to various terror groups. In his address at a conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Singh said India demonstrated its "firm resolve" during Operation Sindoor that "terror epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment". "We must not lose sight of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism which attacks the very sovereignty of a nation-state," he said.