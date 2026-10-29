ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Jaisalmer; Parliamentary Committee Meeting On November 3

Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to the border district of Jaisalmer next month.

Singh is scheduled to arrive in Jaisalmer by a special aircraft on November 2 at around 5 pm. He will proceed directly to the Army Cantonment.

The following day, on November 3, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence will be held in the city. After the meeting, the Defence Minister will depart for Delhi by a special aircraft in the afternoon.

The police and local administration have chalked out plans for the security arrangements. Members of Parliament from various political parties are expected to attend the meeting.

Among others, Supriya Sule, Pawan Khera, and Raghav Chadha are expected to attend the meeting, besides other members of the parliamentary committee, officials from the Ministry of Defence and senior Army officers.

However, a detailed official schedule for the visit and the meeting has not yet been released, due to which the specific list of attending leaders and the meeting agenda remains unclear.