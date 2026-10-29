Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Jaisalmer; Parliamentary Committee Meeting On November 3
A meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence will be held in Jaisalmer as Rajnath Singh is schedule to visit the area, reports Tanmey Bissa.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to the border district of Jaisalmer next month.
Singh is scheduled to arrive in Jaisalmer by a special aircraft on November 2 at around 5 pm. He will proceed directly to the Army Cantonment.
The following day, on November 3, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence will be held in the city. After the meeting, the Defence Minister will depart for Delhi by a special aircraft in the afternoon.
The police and local administration have chalked out plans for the security arrangements. Members of Parliament from various political parties are expected to attend the meeting.
Among others, Supriya Sule, Pawan Khera, and Raghav Chadha are expected to attend the meeting, besides other members of the parliamentary committee, officials from the Ministry of Defence and senior Army officers.
However, a detailed official schedule for the visit and the meeting has not yet been released, due to which the specific list of attending leaders and the meeting agenda remains unclear.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare said that in the wake of the Defence Minister’s planned visit, necessary preparations for security arrangements remain underway at Jaisalmer Airport, the Army Cantonment, and the meeting venue.
The district administration, police, the Army, and other security agencies are working in tandem to ensure foolproof security measures for the visit.
Earlier, the Defence Minister visited Jaisalmer on October 23–24, 2024. During that visit, he participated in the Army Commanders' Conference and reviewed the security situation and military preparedness.
Discussions were held on "grey zone" warfare, synergy among the three branches of the armed forces, self-reliance, and new military technologies.
Singh also visited the forward areas of Tanot and Longewala, where he paid tributes to the fallen soldiers.
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