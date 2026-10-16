Rajnath Calls Delhi Protests 'Bid To Derail India's Progress Through Anarchy'; Says Congress Seeking Bangladesh-Like 'Regime Change'
Rajnath accused the opposition and its allies of attempting to destabilise the country by turning youth into “pawns in the politics of disorder”.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Lucknow: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the current situation in Delhi is a "reprehensible attempt to derail India's progress through anarchy" rather than constitutional means, while accusing Congress and its allies of attempting to instigate a "regime change" similar to what had occurred in Bangladesh.
Addressing a press conference here, Singh said the opposition was attempting to destabilise the country by turning youth into “pawns in the politics of disorder”.
लखनऊ में प्रेस वार्ता।https://t.co/776gWv68ka— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 16, 2026
“The developments that have taken place in Delhi over the past few days raise several serious questions. It appears that the Congress and its political allies, both directly and through their affiliated organisations, are attempting to channel the energy of young people not into constructive activities and nation-building, but into instruments of political confrontation and the spread of chaos,” he said.
"Attempts are being made to use the nation's youth as pawns in a politics of chaos. Some seek a regime change—modelled after the events in Bangladesh—openly admitting that they drew inspiration from the situation in Bangladesh; others, meanwhile, brazenly call for the toppling of the government. This makes it clear that their sole agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country ablaze," the Defence Minister said.
He further pointed out that the use of terms like "regime change" by Congress and its allies makes it clear that their struggle is not for electoral reform. "It is not for the sake of a bright future for the nation's youth—rather, it is a conspiracy to seize power by inciting anarchy in the country," Singh said.
The union minister further chronicled what he described as the "dark chapters" of the Congress party, listing four major historical transgressions committed under Congress governance.
"I believe that under the protection and governance of the Congress, three of the biggest unforgivable crimes have been committed: Their first unforgivable crime was the Emergency imposed by Indira-ji in 1975. Their second unforgivable crime was the 1984 massacre of Sikh brothers and sisters under the patronage of the Congress. And their third unforgivable crime was in 1990, when they supported and saved the government of those who shed rivers of blood of the Ram devotee kar sevaks," Singh stated.
The Defence Minister charged that the Congress is currently perpetrating a fourth historical crime by persistently attacking autonomous institutions and the constitutional framework.
"And the fourth is being committed today by the Congress by attacking the Constitution, constitutional values, and constitutional institutions. I want to remind you that in the year 1975, Indira Gandhi locked democracy behind bars. And today, Rahul-ji is attempting to spread anarchy while keeping the Constitution in his pocket. Turn the pages of Congress's history, and you will find many dark chapters," Singh asserted.
Accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of resorting to "manufactured outrage" and a "politics of disruption," the union minister asked him to respect the electoral mandate and introspect on his political conduct.
"India's democratic institutions cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political self-interest. This reality must be understood. Through manufactured outrage, attempts to malign institutions, and political opportunism, India's journey of development can never be hindered. Instead of engaging in the 'politics of disruption' in the name of defending democracy, Rahul-ji should respect the public mandate and introspect on his political role. This is my suggestion to him," Singh said.
The Defence Minister also challenged Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, arguing that the Congress had struggled to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha since the introduction of voter identity cards.
"For five to ten decades, elections were held in the country without voter ID cards. In other words, before 1993, voter ID cards did not exist. There was no concrete proof to establish a voter's identity. And ever since voter ID cards were introduced, a majority has become a distant dream for the Congress," he said.
Singh claimed that the Congress had not formed a government at the Centre on its own majority in the Lok Sabha since the introduction of voter ID cards.
"Congress claims that its votes have been stolen. But I want to remind you that in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress last won in 1985. It won in 1985, and after 1984, the Congress has not secured a majority in the country. At that time, the Bharatiya Janata Party was a party with just two seats. Now you decide: was this vote theft or a failure to perform? Rahul Gandhi should answer this question," he said.
Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's earlier description of his allegations as a "hydrogen bomb", Singh said the claims had failed to make the impact that was expected. "He created a huge uproar across the country by calling it a hydrogen bomb. But the truth is that this so-called hydrogen bomb of his didn't even turn out to be a Diwali firecracker," the Defence Minister said.
The Defence Minister's attack comes amid continued protests by opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and student organisations against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Also Read: