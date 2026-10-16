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Rajnath Calls Delhi Protests 'Bid To Derail India's Progress Through Anarchy'; Says Congress Seeking Bangladesh-Like 'Regime Change'

Lucknow: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the current situation in Delhi is a "reprehensible attempt to derail India's progress through anarchy" rather than constitutional means, while accusing Congress and its allies of attempting to instigate a "regime change" similar to what had occurred in Bangladesh.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said the opposition was attempting to destabilise the country by turning youth into “pawns in the politics of disorder”.

“The developments that have taken place in Delhi over the past few days raise several serious questions. It appears that the Congress and its political allies, both directly and through their affiliated organisations, are attempting to channel the energy of young people not into constructive activities and nation-building, but into instruments of political confrontation and the spread of chaos,” he said.

"Attempts are being made to use the nation's youth as pawns in a politics of chaos. Some seek a regime change—modelled after the events in Bangladesh—openly admitting that they drew inspiration from the situation in Bangladesh; others, meanwhile, brazenly call for the toppling of the government. This makes it clear that their sole agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country ablaze," the Defence Minister said.

He further pointed out that the use of terms like "regime change" by Congress and its allies makes it clear that their struggle is not for electoral reform. "It is not for the sake of a bright future for the nation's youth—rather, it is a conspiracy to seize power by inciting anarchy in the country," Singh said.

The union minister further chronicled what he described as the "dark chapters" of the Congress party, listing four major historical transgressions committed under Congress governance.

"I believe that under the protection and governance of the Congress, three of the biggest unforgivable crimes have been committed: Their first unforgivable crime was the Emergency imposed by Indira-ji in 1975. Their second unforgivable crime was the 1984 massacre of Sikh brothers and sisters under the patronage of the Congress. And their third unforgivable crime was in 1990, when they supported and saved the government of those who shed rivers of blood of the Ram devotee kar sevaks," Singh stated.

The Defence Minister charged that the Congress is currently perpetrating a fourth historical crime by persistently attacking autonomous institutions and the constitutional framework.

"And the fourth is being committed today by the Congress by attacking the Constitution, constitutional values, and constitutional institutions. I want to remind you that in the year 1975, Indira Gandhi locked democracy behind bars. And today, Rahul-ji is attempting to spread anarchy while keeping the Constitution in his pocket. Turn the pages of Congress's history, and you will find many dark chapters," Singh asserted.

Accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of resorting to "manufactured outrage" and a "politics of disruption," the union minister asked him to respect the electoral mandate and introspect on his political conduct.