'India-EU Defence Deal Brings Both Sides Closer Amid Complex Global Environment': Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. ( Screen grab/PTI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the signing of the technology and defence partnership between India and the European Union marks a significant step in bringing the two sides closer amid a complex global environment.

Addressing the EU delegation led by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, at Raksha Mantralaya, South Block, Singh welcomed the EU leaders' visit, highlighting its special significance as it coincides with India's 75th Republic Day.

"Thank you for your visit to India, your visit is very special as it falls on the occasion of our 75th Republic Day. The occasion marks a milestone in the celebration of India's constitutional journey and the reaffirmation of our commitment to global peace and security," Singh said.

He added that the shared values of democracy, pluralism, federalism, and the rule of law form the foundation of India's growing partnership with the European Union.

"Together we aim to translate these shared values into practical cooperation for global security, sustainable growth, and inclusive prosperity," Singh said. The Defence Minister emphasised that the partnership reflects the trust between India and the EU and will strengthen cooperation in economic, defence, and people-to-people connect, bringing the two ancient civilisations closer in a rapidly changing world.