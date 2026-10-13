ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Holds Talks with Czech Deputy Prime Minister

New Delhi: India and the Czech Republic on Tuesday resolved to expand their bilateral defence cooperation including exploring the possibility of co-development of military hardware, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted Czech Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček for wide-ranging talks.

In January 2024, the two sides had identified defence among a handful of key sectors to further shore up cooperation. Havlíček is also the Czech Republic's Minister of Industry and Trade. "Both leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of defence industrial cooperation between the two countries," the defence ministry said.

"While the two sides welcomed the ongoing collaboration and successful establishment of various joint ventures, they agreed to further expand this cooperation, including under the aegis of the India-Czech joint defence committee to promote 'Make-in-India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," it said.

The ministry said the two leaders also discussed the ongoing issues of peace and security and acknowledged the need for greater cooperation to maintain regional stability.

"They reiterated that the partnership between India and the Czech Republic is based on historical and cultural ties, and shared values of mutual trust and respect," it said in a statement. Havlíček is on a four-day visit to India and is interacting with various ministries, trades and businesses bodies. He is scheduled to visit Bengaluru and Mumbai as well.