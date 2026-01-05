ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Bolster India's Self-Confidence': Defence Min Rajnath Singh Commissions ICG's 'Samudra Pratap'

Panji: The Indian Coast Guard's first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel, 'Samudra Pratap', was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Goa shipyard on Monday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present at the occasion. Highlighting the capabilities of India's first indigenous pollution-control vessel, the defence minister said the commissioning of the vessel will bolster India's self-confidence.

"Commissioning of this ship will increase our strength. This ship is the symbol of our collective resolve. When this ship advances against the waves, then our Coast Guard and India's self-confidence will also be bolstered. I have been told that this ship is designed with a focus on pollution control, but I also believe it is capable of search and rescue operations, coastal patrol and is important in strengthening maritime safety," he said.