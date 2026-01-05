'Will Bolster India's Self-Confidence': Defence Min Rajnath Singh Commissions ICG's 'Samudra Pratap'
The 4,200-tonne vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, officials said.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Panji: The Indian Coast Guard's first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel, 'Samudra Pratap', was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Goa shipyard on Monday.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present at the occasion. Highlighting the capabilities of India's first indigenous pollution-control vessel, the defence minister said the commissioning of the vessel will bolster India's self-confidence.
"Commissioning of this ship will increase our strength. This ship is the symbol of our collective resolve. When this ship advances against the waves, then our Coast Guard and India's self-confidence will also be bolstered. I have been told that this ship is designed with a focus on pollution control, but I also believe it is capable of search and rescue operations, coastal patrol and is important in strengthening maritime safety," he said.
"Many capabilities have been integrated into this ship. This modern approach is the demand of today's maritime challenges. Samudra Pratap is India's first indigenous pollution control vessel," he added.
The 114.5-metre vessel has over 60 per cent of indigenous content. The 4,200-tonne vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles. The vessel will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone.
The vessel was officially delivered to the Coast Guard in December at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). It is equipped with an oil fingerprinting machine, a gyro-stabilised stand-off active chemical detector, and various other advanced equipment, as stated earlier by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).
"The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilised remote-controlled guns with integrated fire control systems, an indigenously developed Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, shaft generator, sea boat davit, PR boat with davit, and a high-capacity external firefighting system," ICG said in a statement.