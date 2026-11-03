Rajnath Singh Reviews Defence Modernisation In Jaisalmer, Stresses Readiness For Future Wars
Defence Mantri highlights growing role of drone, missiles and air defence systems; cites rise in domestic defence production to over ₹1.78 trillion, reports Tanmay Bissa.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday stressed the need to strengthen India's military preparedness in the face of rapidly changing warfare technologies and evolving global security challenges.
Addressing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, the Raksha Mantri said discussion in borders areas offered an opportunity to understand ground realities and assess the operational requirements of forward area. The meeting held at Hotel Fort Rajwada here, focused on the modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces, including defence prepardness, indigenous production, emerging military technologies and future security challenges.
Members of the committee, senior officials and representatives associated with the defence establishment participated.
Rajnath Singh said meetings outside Parliament, particularly in strategically important borders areas, enabled members to spends more time discusssing issues and understand the conditions prevailing along the country's frontiers.
“There are a couple of specific reasons for holding this meeting. Firstly, it provides us all with an opportunity to engage in discussions with one another. Secondly, holding meetings in these regions allows us to gain insight into the ground-level reality and the situation along the border,” he said.
#WATCH | Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Members of Consultative Committee on Defence witness the light and sound show at Shaurya Van, War Museum, Jaisalmer. https://t.co/H8kdKMKheG— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026
Modern Warfare Demands Technological Preparedness
The Defence Minister said conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the War on Iran by Israel and the United States had demonstrated how rapidly the character of modern warfare was changing. The increasing use of drones, missiles and sophisticated air defence systems made it easy for India's armed forces to remain prepared for both prepare for both present and emerging threats.
He identified adequate defence funding and capital procurement as key components of military modernisation. Singh said the government had consistently increased allocations for modernisation while also focusing on the effective utilisation of available resources to meet the operational requirements of the armed forces.
Defence Production Crosses ₹1.78 Trillion
#WATCH | Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Members of Consultative Committee on Defence arrive to witness the light and sound show at Shaurya Van, War Museum, Jaisalmer. https://t.co/U1gi8Kx7qQ— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026
Highlighting India's progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, Rajnath Singh said domestic defence production had increased from approximately ₹46,000 crore in 2014-15 to more than ₹1.78 trillion (lakh crore) in 2025-26.
"Defence exports, which stood at less than ₹2,000 crore in 2014, had risen to nearly ₹40,000 crore,: he said. The government's targets are to achieve defence production worth ₹3 lakh crore and exports of ₹50,000 crore by 2029.
He also highlighted the growing contribution of private companies, including micro, small and medium enterprises, alongside public-sector defence establishments. "The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is pursuing new projects, testing weapons and missile systems and developing technologies to strengthen indigenous capabilities," the minister informed.
Military Restructuring To Meet Emerging Challenges
Speaking at the meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee for MoD in Jaisalmer. https://t.co/AJyTUL0sf4— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 3, 2026
Rajnath Singh said modernisation was not limited to acquiring advanced weapons and equipment but also involved improving human resources, operational readiness and the organsiational structure of the armed forces.
Referring to new formations such as Ashni, Bhairav and Shaktibaan in the Army, he said organisational changes were being undertaken to address evolving operational requirements and the demands of modern warfare.
The Defence Minister emphasised that India's long-term security would depend on building a self-reliant defence ecosystem, combining advanced technology, domestic manufacturing capabilities and well-prepared military personnel.
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