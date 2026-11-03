ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Reviews Defence Modernisation In Jaisalmer, Stresses Readiness For Future Wars

Rajnath Singh addressing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. This the first time the top defence meeting held outside Parliament.meetings outside the ( ETV Bharat )

Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday stressed the need to strengthen India's military preparedness in the face of rapidly changing warfare technologies and evolving global security challenges.

Addressing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, the Raksha Mantri said discussion in borders areas offered an opportunity to understand ground realities and assess the operational requirements of forward area. The meeting held at Hotel Fort Rajwada here, focused on the modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces, including defence prepardness, indigenous production, emerging military technologies and future security challenges.

Members of the committee, senior officials and representatives associated with the defence establishment participated.

Rajnath Singh said meetings outside Parliament, particularly in strategically important borders areas, enabled members to spends more time discusssing issues and understand the conditions prevailing along the country's frontiers.

“There are a couple of specific reasons for holding this meeting. Firstly, it provides us all with an opportunity to engage in discussions with one another. Secondly, holding meetings in these regions allows us to gain insight into the ground-level reality and the situation along the border,” he said.

Modern Warfare Demands Technological Preparedness

The Defence Minister said conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the War on Iran by Israel and the United States had demonstrated how rapidly the character of modern warfare was changing. The increasing use of drones, missiles and sophisticated air defence systems made it easy for India's armed forces to remain prepared for both prepare for both present and emerging threats.

He identified adequate defence funding and capital procurement as key components of military modernisation. Singh said the government had consistently increased allocations for modernisation while also focusing on the effective utilisation of available resources to meet the operational requirements of the armed forces.

Defence Production Crosses ₹1.78 Trillion

Highlighting India's progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, Rajnath Singh said domestic defence production had increased from approximately ₹46,000 crore in 2014-15 to more than ₹1.78 trillion (lakh crore) in 2025-26.