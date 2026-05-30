Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurate Navy-Themed 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika' In Lucknow
The Vatika is a tribute to the brave personnel of the Navy and will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika', an open-air museum and interpretation centre dedicated to the bravery, valour and technological excellence of the Navy in Lucknow.
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present during the event. Developed in the CG City area through a joint effort of the Navy and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, the facility is expected to emerge as a major military tourism attraction in the state capital.
लखनऊ में निर्मित भव्य 'नौसेना शौर्य वाटिका' के लोकार्पण समारोह में संबोधन। https://t.co/7XFmuSsvoX— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 30, 2026
According to a press statement, the Vatika is a tribute to the brave personnel of the Navy and will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.
"The museum would help strengthen the spirit of patriotism and military pride among the youth while giving visitors an opportunity to learn about the dedication and courage displayed by naval personnel," it said.
आज लखनऊ में ‘नौसेना शौर्य वाटिका’ का लोकार्पण किया गया। ‘नौसेना शौर्य वाटिका’ लखनऊ के लिए, एक प्रेरणास्थल बनने के साथ-साथ लखनऊ की पहचान बनेगा, ऐसा मेरा विश्वास है।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 30, 2026
नौसेना शौर्य वाटिका में भारतीय नौसेना से जुड़े बहुत से उपकरणों और प्लेटफॉर्म्स को प्रदर्शित किया गया है। इनको देख… pic.twitter.com/bdg4E7UYbF
A key attraction at the site is the retired Navy warship INS Gomati, which was decommissioned on May 28, 2022. Other exhibits include an anchor, CET-53M submarine obstacle equipment, the ship's main mast and its propeller.
The statement said Nausena Shaurya Vatika is expected to emerge as a prominent destination on Lucknow's tourism map and, in the years ahead, as one of the country's leading military tourism destinations.
Visitors would be able to gain insights into the history of the Navy, maritime security, naval operations and technological capabilities. The facility is also expected to encourage interest in defence services among children and young people, the statement said.
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