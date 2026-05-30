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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurate Navy-Themed 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika' In Lucknow

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being felicitated during the inauguration ceremony of 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika', in Lucknow on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also present. ( PTI )

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika', an open-air museum and interpretation centre dedicated to the bravery, valour and technological excellence of the Navy in Lucknow.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present during the event. Developed in the CG City area through a joint effort of the Navy and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, the facility is expected to emerge as a major military tourism attraction in the state capital.

According to a press statement, the Vatika is a tribute to the brave personnel of the Navy and will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.