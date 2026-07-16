Border Infra To Remain Indispensable In Future Tech-Driven Warfare: Rajnath Singh At BRO Conclave
The Defence Minister described connectivity as an essential component of civilisational development.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST|
Updated : July 16, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that basic infrastructure will continue to remain crucial in military operations despite technology and latest weaponry changing the nature of the warfare.
Speaking at the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Strategic Infrastructure Conclave on Thursday, Singh emphasised that while the outcome of war is largely determined by military prowess, precision capabilities, and modern technologies, basic infrastructure is central to enabling military operations.
"Even as state-of-the-art weapons and platforms are being inducted into the defence forces to address the challenges posed by the evolving nature of warfare, ports, airfields, roads & tunnels will continue to play an indispensable role in the future," he said.
“Sometimes, the first front of a war is not at the border itself, but on the road that leads our soldiers to the frontline. Therefore, the person who builds that road is as vital a guardian of national security as the soldier who stands at the border,” said Rajnath Singh as he commended BRO for adopting niche technologies to establish robust infrastructure.
Singh highlighted that over the past six and a half decades, the BRO has transformed itself from a mere road construction agency to one of the world's most respected strategic infrastructure organisations.
He stated that achievements such as Atal Tunnel, Umling La Pass, and Sela Tunnel stand as living testaments to BRO’s capability and hard work, adding that its dedicated personnel have repeatedly proven that with a spirit of service to the nation, any challenge can be overcome even in harshest of conditions.
Terming BRO as a frontline organisation in adopting latest technologies, Singh made special mention of 'tunnelling technology', which has brought about the revolution from metro construction in cities to highway development in mountainous regions.
"The speed with which BRO constructs roads and highways across some of the world's most challenging terrains is unprecedented," he said, calling it a reflection of the combined strength of human resolve and modern technology.
He described connectivity as an essential component of civilisational development, reaffirming the Government’s resolve to provide all forms of connectivity through roads, rail, air, and digital infrastructure.
"The focus laid on infrastructure post-independence did not match the nation’s capabilities and requirements. We have ensured that no citizen residing in a remote area feels cut off from the mainstream. We are developing border villages, once referred to as the last villages, into the country's first villages under the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’. A nation with robust infrastructure is the one with a bright future. The infrastructure we are building today will define our civilisation for the next one or two centuries,” he said.
Asserting that infrastructure development is not solely the Government's responsibility but a collective effort, Rajnath Singh urged the industries to innovate, academia to advance in research, engineers to develop solutions, and administrators to implement them on the ground. “Together, we must create an ecosystem that fosters excellence, where every stakeholder performs their role with utmost dedication,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Harpal Singh stressed that the measure of strategic capability is no longer defined solely by what we build; it is increasingly determined by how intelligently we plan, how rapidly we execute, how effectively we monitor and how sustainably we maintain infrastructure assets.
He emphasised that BRO has embarked upon a journey of organisational transformation driven by technology, innovation and institutional reforms. He added that emphasis is being laid on digital planning, AI-enabled solutions, modern construction methodologies, mechanisation and stronger collaboration with industry and academia to build resilient and future-ready strategic infrastructure.
During the event, Rajnath Singh presented awards to various BRO Projects recognising their outstanding performance and excellence in infrastructure development. He also launched two digital platforms for Project Management and Recruitment, marking another significant step in BRO's digital transformation and organisational modernisation.
He also released three flagship BRO publications 'Path Pradarshak', 'Oonchi Sadken' and 'Path Vikas' which document the Organisation's achievements, engineering innovations, best practices and future vision. As a tribute to the indomitable spirit, unwavering commitment and selfless service of BRO Karamyogis, the BRO Anthem was also unveiled.
The two-day conclave, which commenced on July 15, 2026, served as a platform for deliberations on emerging technologies, innovative engineering solutions, digital transformation in planning, project monitoring and execution to improve productivity, sustainable construction methodologies and best practices aimed at accelerating the development of strategic infrastructure in India's border regions.
The event brought together senior military leadership, policymakers, infrastructure experts, BRO officers, industry leaders and technology partners to collectively deliberate upon the future of strategic infrastructure development.
The conclave was organised into various thematic sessions covering the complete lifecycle of strategic infrastructure development - from planning and design to execution, monitoring and adoption of future technologies.
Each session involved deliberations on topics related to the theme ‘Enhancing Capability through Technology, Innovation and Execution Excellence’ with an aim to arrive at practical solutions for development of future strategic infrastructure, emphasising that future strategic infrastructure must be delivered not merely by working harder, but by working smarter through technology, innovation and execution excellence.
The conclave also hosted an industry interaction session involving leading infrastructure companies, equipment manufacturers, academia and technology partners. Participants showcased specialised expertise, advanced equipment and emerging technologies relevant to strategic infrastructure construction, with particular focus on solutions suited to BRO's unique operational environment.
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