ETV Bharat / bharat

Border Infra To Remain Indispensable In Future Tech-Driven Warfare: Rajnath Singh At BRO Conclave

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that basic infrastructure will continue to remain crucial in military operations despite technology and latest weaponry changing the nature of the warfare.

Speaking at the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Strategic Infrastructure Conclave on Thursday, Singh emphasised that while the outcome of war is largely determined by military prowess, precision capabilities, and modern technologies, basic infrastructure is central to enabling military operations.

"Even as state-of-the-art weapons and platforms are being inducted into the defence forces to address the challenges posed by the evolving nature of warfare, ports, airfields, roads & tunnels will continue to play an indispensable role in the future," he said.

“Sometimes, the first front of a war is not at the border itself, but on the road that leads our soldiers to the frontline. Therefore, the person who builds that road is as vital a guardian of national security as the soldier who stands at the border,” said Rajnath Singh as he commended BRO for adopting niche technologies to establish robust infrastructure.

Singh highlighted that over the past six and a half decades, the BRO has transformed itself from a mere road construction agency to one of the world's most respected strategic infrastructure organisations.

He stated that achievements such as Atal Tunnel, Umling La Pass, and Sela Tunnel stand as living testaments to BRO’s capability and hard work, adding that its dedicated personnel have repeatedly proven that with a spirit of service to the nation, any challenge can be overcome even in harshest of conditions.

Terming BRO as a frontline organisation in adopting latest technologies, Singh made special mention of 'tunnelling technology', which has brought about the revolution from metro construction in cities to highway development in mountainous regions.

"The speed with which BRO constructs roads and highways across some of the world's most challenging terrains is unprecedented," he said, calling it a reflection of the combined strength of human resolve and modern technology.

He described connectivity as an essential component of civilisational development, reaffirming the Government’s resolve to provide all forms of connectivity through roads, rail, air, and digital infrastructure.

"The focus laid on infrastructure post-independence did not match the nation’s capabilities and requirements. We have ensured that no citizen residing in a remote area feels cut off from the mainstream. We are developing border villages, once referred to as the last villages, into the country's first villages under the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’. A nation with robust infrastructure is the one with a bright future. The infrastructure we are building today will define our civilisation for the next one or two centuries,” he said.