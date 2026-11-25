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Rajnath Singh Accuses Congress Of Inviting Foreigners To Target Indian Democracy

Kalaburagi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of "encouraging street violence and anarchy" because they were unable to accept their repeated electoral defeats.

Addressing the 'Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy' rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kalaburagi, the home town of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Karnataka, Rajnath Singh said Indian democracy was not so weak that a regime change could be brought about through anarchy on the streets.

BJP leaders allege that the Congress party is spreading misinformation regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, thereby creating confusion among the public. In response, the campaign is being conducted in 25 locations across the country; in Karnataka, Kalaburagi is the sole venue chosen for such a padyatra.

Rajanth Singh said, "We are here to raise our voice against the Congress's politics of spreading anarchy and weakening constitutional bodies in the country."

Noting that politics should not be a means to capture power but a means to build the nation, he alleged: "The Congress wants regime change through violence and anarchy, not through votes. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi clearly that Indian democracy is not so weak that regime change can happen through anarchy on the streets." He also accused the Congress of inviting foreigners to target Indian democracy. (With PTI Inputs)