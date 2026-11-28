ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modi Is Not Going Anywhere, Congress Should Pack Up': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP Chief Sat Sharma, and others during the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Mahapadyatra in Jammu on Saturday, November 28, 2026 ( IANS )

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political authority stemmed from the mandate of the people and not political inheritance, asserting that only voters could decide when he should leave office.

Addressing a rally after leading the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) foot march here, Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to destabilise the country and create an atmosphere of uncertainty to dislodge Modi from power.

He said the responsibility of making Modi the prime minister had been entrusted to him by the people of India, and only they had the authority to take it away.

“He did not become the Prime Minister because of anyone’s inheritance. The people of India gave him this responsibility. And if anyone can take it back, it is only and only the people of India. No one else can do so,” he said.

Invoking Modi’s description of himself as a ‘faqir’, Singh said the prime minister had repeatedly maintained that he had no personal attachment to power and would leave office whenever the people wanted him to.

“You must have heard our Prime Minister Modi say on several occasions, ‘I am a faqir. When the people say so, I will pick up my bag and leave’,” he said.

Questioning the Congress’s attempts to target a prime minister who had secured his position through public support, Singh asked, “Are you trying to remove such a person from power? Are you trying to impose baseless allegations on him?”

He then issued a direct challenge to the opposition, declaring that Modi would continue in office despite what he described as attempts to discredit his leadership.