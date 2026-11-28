'Modi Is Not Going Anywhere, Congress Should Pack Up': Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to destabilise the country and create an atmosphere of uncertainty to dislodge Modi from power.
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political authority stemmed from the mandate of the people and not political inheritance, asserting that only voters could decide when he should leave office.
Addressing a rally after leading the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) foot march here, Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to destabilise the country and create an atmosphere of uncertainty to dislodge Modi from power.
Addressing 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Sabha’ in Jammu. https://t.co/VhzR2gi2qD— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 28, 2026
He said the responsibility of making Modi the prime minister had been entrusted to him by the people of India, and only they had the authority to take it away.
“He did not become the Prime Minister because of anyone’s inheritance. The people of India gave him this responsibility. And if anyone can take it back, it is only and only the people of India. No one else can do so,” he said.
Invoking Modi’s description of himself as a ‘faqir’, Singh said the prime minister had repeatedly maintained that he had no personal attachment to power and would leave office whenever the people wanted him to.
“You must have heard our Prime Minister Modi say on several occasions, ‘I am a faqir. When the people say so, I will pick up my bag and leave’,” he said.
Questioning the Congress’s attempts to target a prime minister who had secured his position through public support, Singh asked, “Are you trying to remove such a person from power? Are you trying to impose baseless allegations on him?”
He then issued a direct challenge to the opposition, declaring that Modi would continue in office despite what he described as attempts to discredit his leadership.
“Let the Congress leaders listen carefully. Modi Ji is not going anywhere. I want to convey this message to Congress leaders across the country: Modi Ji is not going anywhere,” he said. In a counterattack, Singh said it was the Congress, rather than the prime minister, that needed to prepare for a political exit.
“The time has come for the Congress to pack up and leave. If anyone has to go, it is the Congress, not Modi,” he said, drawing applause from the gathering.
The Defence Minister also contrasted Modi’s political journey with that of Congress leaders, alleging that political inheritance had shaped the careers of several opposition leaders, while the prime minister had risen through his own political journey and public support.
“The Congress and its allies want to somehow remove Modi from office and capture power. It is this desperation and restlessness that is driving their repeated attempts to create anarchy in the country. The Congress leaders have forgotten that neither Prime Minister nor most of his associates have inherited anything in the way that the Congress leaders have inherited political power and privilege,” he said.
Singh said the BJP believed in entering politics for nation-building rather than merely securing political office, describing this as the fundamental distinction between his party and its opponents.
He urged people to defend India’s unity, integrity, Constitution and democratic institutions, saying attempts to undermine the democratic mandate through anarchy would not be accepted.
He asserted that the people’s verdict remained the ultimate authority in a democracy and that political power could neither be inherited nor seized through pressure tactics.
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