ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Chairs Parliamentary Panel Meeting, Discussions Focus On Territorial Army

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting of a parliamentary committee, with discussions focusing on the Territorial Army and its members offering suggestions to further enhance its overall effectiveness.

Singh said the Territorial Army creates surge capacity for the defence forces by building a reserve of trained soldiers who can be deployed immediately whenever the need arises. The Union minister chaired the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence here, with discussions focusing on the Territorial Army.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay and other senior officers attended the meeting, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, senior officials presented a detailed briefing on the Territorial Army's mandate, role and key achievements to the committee members, who offered suggestions to further strengthen the force and enhance its overall effectiveness, it said.

In his address, Singh described the Territorial Army's contribution as "significant" in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's vision of Viksit Bharat.

He emphasised that while the role of the defence forces revolves primarily around security-related aspects, the Territorial Army contributes in other areas such as environmental conservation and social work as well.

"The Territorial Army is a living embodiment of the 'citizen-soldier' concept. While its members engage in civilian pursuits, they simultaneously don the uniform to safeguard the borders and maintain internal security," Singh said.