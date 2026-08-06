Rajnath Chairs Parliamentary Panel Meeting, Discussions Focus On Territorial Army
Rajnath Singh said the Territorial Army creates surge capacity for the defence forces by building a reserve of trained soldiers who can be deployed immediately
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting of a parliamentary committee, with discussions focusing on the Territorial Army and its members offering suggestions to further enhance its overall effectiveness.
Singh said the Territorial Army creates surge capacity for the defence forces by building a reserve of trained soldiers who can be deployed immediately whenever the need arises. The Union minister chaired the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence here, with discussions focusing on the Territorial Army.
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay and other senior officers attended the meeting, the ministry said in a statement.
During the meeting, senior officials presented a detailed briefing on the Territorial Army's mandate, role and key achievements to the committee members, who offered suggestions to further strengthen the force and enhance its overall effectiveness, it said.
In his address, Singh described the Territorial Army's contribution as "significant" in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's vision of Viksit Bharat.
He emphasised that while the role of the defence forces revolves primarily around security-related aspects, the Territorial Army contributes in other areas such as environmental conservation and social work as well.
"The Territorial Army is a living embodiment of the 'citizen-soldier' concept. While its members engage in civilian pursuits, they simultaneously don the uniform to safeguard the borders and maintain internal security," Singh said.
He added that when the personnel complete their tenure and return to civilian life, they act as a "vibrant bridge" between society and the military, inspiring people, especially the youth, to join the defence forces. The Territorial Army stands as a trained, motivated, and potent force, comprising nearly 44,400 personnel and 59 diverse units, the ministry said.
Singh termed the force as "first responders", who provide immediate relief and support during natural calamities. He acknowledged their role in carrying out relief and rescue work, and providing medical aid to those in need during Kerala floods, Odisha cyclone and the recent floods in Assam.
Commending their contribution in environmental management and climate change mitigation, he said the ecological task forces of the Territorial Army have planted approximately 10 crore saplings till date, with the survival rate ranging between 80-85 per cent.
This green initiative is translating the prime minister’s 'Mission LiFE' and 'Panchamrit' goals into reality on the ground, he said.
Singh also appreciated the efforts of the Territorial Army deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for taking the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to greater heights.
The Territorial Army, raised on October 9, 1949, completed 75 years in 2024 and has served the nation in times of war and in humanitarian and environmental protection work through its journey over the decades. It is fully integrated with the regular Army.
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