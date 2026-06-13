ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rise In Female Pilots Making IAF More Robust, Balanced': Rajnath Singh At Air Force Graduation Parade In Hyderabad

"Your careers will be filled with both challenges and opportunities. You must remain alert. Face challenges head-on. Identify opportunities and transform them for the benefit of the nation. It becomes your duty to place the nation above everything else," Singh added.

While interacting with flight cadets and officers, the Defence Minister also spoke about the responsibilities that come with serving the nation and the need to remain prepared for future challenges. He encouraged the young officers to stay vigilant, seize opportunities, and always place the national interest above all else.

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, marked the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"It gives me great joy to see that gender equality in the Indian Air Force is no longer just a concept; it has become a reality. Today, our female officers are setting new benchmarks of excellence across every wing of the Air Force. This inclusive culture stands as a living testament to the self-confidence and progressive spirit of a New India," Singh highlighted the growing role of women in the Air Force after reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) in Telangana's Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the rise in female pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF) is making it more robust and balanced.

The Defence Minister further elaborated on the meaning of patriotism, saying it is reflected in everyday actions and dedication to duty rather than grand gestures.

He asserted, "I believe that patriotism is not about grand displays or elaborate rituals. True patriotism is what you have lived and learned during this training, waking up early and donning the uniform, grasping every detail in the classroom with dedication, placing a reassuring hand on a comrade's shoulder, and embracing a spirit of service that puts duty before self. These are all examples of patriotism. Your small, everyday actions serve as offerings to the great mission of nation-building."

Sharing key strategies for the future, he advised them to adapt, adopt, and, when necessary, amend. He also asked them to innovate, execute, and gain an edge in all these areas, stating that every conflict around the world should serve as a new learning experience. Along with hard work, he said, they will need smart work and brilliance in equal measure.

He further added, "Until now, warfare has typically had two vectors: the soldier and the equipment. However, in today's wars, we often cannot see the soldier or the weapon used to launch the attack. Numerous systems such as radar, satellites, drones, sensors, and robotics are deployed in today's warfare, which makes it impossible to detect either the fighter or its machinery and equipment."

Singh said that such scenarios are now emerging where even traffic systems and CCTV cameras are being controlled by adversaries. He noted that the definition of warfare has changed significantly. He expressed confidence that their training, programmes, and exercises have prepared them well to face uncertain and unexpected challenges. He urged all of them, the new generation of warriors, to thoroughly understand future war systems and strategies.

Rajnath further extended his "best wishes" to the Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, calling him a "tested military leader."

He said, "Your vision will take us to become a developed and strong nation by 2047. I extend my best wishes to Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh. You are not just a test pilot but also a tested military leader. I have full confidence that under your leadership, the Indian Air Force will continue to reach new heights." Indian Air Force has ensured the safety of foreign citizens in wartime crises, Singh asserted.