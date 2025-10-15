ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Has Approved 100 per cent Increase In Financial Assistance For Ex-Servicemen: MoD

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a 100 per cent increase in financial assistance for ex-servicemen and their dependents under various welfare schemes, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. The welfare schemes for the veterans and their dependents are run by the department of ex-servicemen welfare through Kendriya Sainik Board.

The ministry said the penury grant has been doubled from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per month per beneficiary, providing sustained lifetime support to aged and non-pensioner ex-servicemen (ESM) and their widows above 65 years of age with no regular income.

The education grant has also been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month per head for up to two dependent children (class I to graduation) or widows pursuing a two-year postgraduate course, it said.

The financial assistance under marriage grant has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per beneficiary. This grant is applicable for up to two daughters of ESM and for widow remarriage. The assistance under the programme will be for marriages solemnised after issuance of the order on increasing the grant.

"The revised rates take effect for applications submitted from November 1, 2025 onwards, with an annual financial implication of approximately Rs 257 crore to be met from the AFFDF (Armed Forces Flag Day Fund)," the ministry said in a statement.