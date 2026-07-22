ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Flags In Tri-Service All-Women Circumnavigation Sailing Expedition ‘Samudra Pradakshina’

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday flagged-in ‘Samudra Pradakshina’, the first ever Tri-service all-women circumnavigation sailing expedition through video conferencing.

As per a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, aboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni, nine women officers of the three services returned to Mumbai after successfully completing a 314-day voyage covering nearly 25,500 nautical miles across four oceans. The expedition was virtually flagged-off by Singh on September 11, 2025 from Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister described the successful completion of the expedition as a testament to India’s Nari Shakti, a symbol of the nation’s resolve, a proof of the effectiveness of Tri-Service synergy and jointness, and a celebration of ‘New India’ that overcomes challenges to script history.

The success of the mission was made possible through meticulous planning, nearly two years of intensive training, a dedicated 24X7 shore-based support network and the unwavering commitment of numerous organisations and support agencies. The expedition successfully fulfilled all internationally recognised criteria for a circumnavigation by crossing all meridians of longitude, crossing the Equator twice, crossing the International Date Line and rounding the Three Great Capes - Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope.

The successful passage through the formidable Drake Passage and rounding of Cape Horn earned the crew membership of the prestigious fraternity of Cape Horners, an honour reserved for sailors who conquer one of the world’s most demanding maritime passages.

Commending the courage, spirit and determination of the crew of IASV Triveni, Singh stated, "The expedition has proved that human courage is much greater than any storm. Ocean waves may rise high, but the spirit of India’s daughters soars higher.” He said, the women of the country are creating opportunities, leading from the front, and writing their names in the history books.