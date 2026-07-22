Defence Minister Flags In Tri-Service All-Women Circumnavigation Sailing Expedition ‘Samudra Pradakshina’
Aboard IASV Triveni, nine women officers of the three services returned to Mumbai after successfully completing a 314-day voyage.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday flagged-in ‘Samudra Pradakshina’, the first ever Tri-service all-women circumnavigation sailing expedition through video conferencing.
As per a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, aboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni, nine women officers of the three services returned to Mumbai after successfully completing a 314-day voyage covering nearly 25,500 nautical miles across four oceans. The expedition was virtually flagged-off by Singh on September 11, 2025 from Mumbai.
Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister described the successful completion of the expedition as a testament to India’s Nari Shakti, a symbol of the nation’s resolve, a proof of the effectiveness of Tri-Service synergy and jointness, and a celebration of ‘New India’ that overcomes challenges to script history.
The success of the mission was made possible through meticulous planning, nearly two years of intensive training, a dedicated 24X7 shore-based support network and the unwavering commitment of numerous organisations and support agencies. The expedition successfully fulfilled all internationally recognised criteria for a circumnavigation by crossing all meridians of longitude, crossing the Equator twice, crossing the International Date Line and rounding the Three Great Capes - Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope.
Addressing the Flag-in Ceremony of the first ever Tri-Services All Women Circumnavigation Sailing Expedition via Video Conferencing facility. https://t.co/VQSb3fdpZW— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 22, 2026
The successful passage through the formidable Drake Passage and rounding of Cape Horn earned the crew membership of the prestigious fraternity of Cape Horners, an honour reserved for sailors who conquer one of the world’s most demanding maritime passages.
Commending the courage, spirit and determination of the crew of IASV Triveni, Singh stated, "The expedition has proved that human courage is much greater than any storm. Ocean waves may rise high, but the spirit of India’s daughters soars higher.” He said, the women of the country are creating opportunities, leading from the front, and writing their names in the history books.
The expedition brought together officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force on a single mission, showcasing the strength of integrated planning, seamless interoperability and shared leadership. Living, training and sailing together for over ten months, the crew functioned as one cohesive team, demonstrating that jointness is not merely an organisational concept but a force multiplier that enhances operational effectiveness and national capability.
The Defence Minister asserted that ‘Samudra Pradakshina’ will not only be remembered as a maritime expedition, but a campaign where women officers from the three Services united by a single flag, single resolve, and single objective, conveyed a global message that India’s strength lies in its unity.
“At a time when the world is discussing joint operations, integrated commands, and multi-domain warfare, IASV Triveni has demonstrated the importance of jointness. Capability multiplies when there is coordination. Victory paves its own path when the three forces march together,” he said.
Beyond its remarkable maritime achievement, ‘Samudra Pradakshina’ emerged as a significant instrument of military diplomacy. During port calls across the globe, IASV Triveni showcased India’s rich cultural heritage, maritime traditions, military professionalism and enduring values, while fostering goodwill with friendly nations.
The expedition served not merely as a sailing vessel but as India’s floating ambassador, said Raksha Mantri, adding that the port calls across various nations have strengthened the nation’s ‘soft power’.
Singh termed IASV Triveni as an embodiment of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as the indigenously-built 50-foot vessel has showcased India's technical prowess, innovation, and self-confidence. “The vessel stands as a testament to India’s engineering excellence, indigenous capability, and strategic confidence,” he stated.
Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Director General Integrated Training Lieutenant General Ajay Ramdev, and defence delegates from Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa attended the event with the Defence Minister from Kartavya Bhavan-2, New Delhi.
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command Air Marshal PV Shivanand, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Vipul Singhal, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale, other military dignitaries, veterans, and families of the crew gathered at the Gateway of India to welcome the crew home, stated the release.
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