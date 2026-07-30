ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Felicitates 9 Women Officers After First-Ever Tri-Service Sailing Feat

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday felicitated the nine women officers of the armed forces, who have successfully completed the first-ever tri-service all-women circumnavigation sailing expedition, and said their feat has "shattered stereotypes" that women could not accomplish arduous military missions.

"You have proven that physical capability, mental toughness, and leadership qualities are not bound by a gender. Every daughter in India can look at you and believe that she, too, can cross oceans and conquer the world," he told the women officers.

Singh felicitated the nine officers of the three Services, who have returned home after successfully completing the sailing expedition 'Samudra Pradakshina' onboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni. The minister praised the team's courage and determination in successfully completing the 314-day voyage covering nearly 25,500 nautical miles across four oceans.

He described the expedition as a testament to 'Nari Shakti' and an outstanding example of tri-service jointness and synergy that will inspire every Indian. Describing the women officers' capabilities and confidence as "incredible", Singh asserted that the successful completion of 'Samudra Pradakshina' "shattered the stereotypes that claimed that women cannot accomplish arduous military missions".

Noting that officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force sailed together on the same vessel under the same flag in pursuit of a shared mission, he said the expedition is a "testament to the fact that no horizon is too vast to conquer if we move forward together".

On July 22, Singh, via video conferencing, had delivered an address to mark the flag-in of the expedition and hailed its successful completion. He had described IASV Triveni as a "sailing ambassador" of India's maritime diplomacy. The challenging voyage covering nearly 25,500 nautical miles across four oceans and some of the most dangerous waters on the planet, including the Drake Passage, tested human resilience against nature's toughest challenges.