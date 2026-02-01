ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Budget 2026-27: MoD Set To Receive Highest Allocation, But Will It Break Last Budget's Numbers

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026-27 today (Feb. 1, 2026), it will be interesting to see how much is allocated to the Ministry of Defence and whether it will be more than last year's whopping Rs 6,81,210.27 crore allocation to the Ministry.

The 2025-26 Budget allocation to the MoD was 9.53% more than the Budgetary Estimate of FY 2024-25 and stood at 13.45% of the entire Union Budget, which was the highest among the Ministries.

Of the 6.81 lakh crore, Rs 1,80,000 crore (26.43% of total allocation) was to be spent on Capital Outlay on Defence Services. On Revenue Head, allocation for the Armed Forces stood at Rs 3,11,732.30 crore (45.76% of total allocation). Defence Pension received a share of Rs 1,60,795 crore (23.60%) and the balance Rs 28,682.97 crore (4.21%) was allocated for civil organisations under MoD.

According to MoD, 2025-26 was termed as a ‘Year of Reforms’ as the government expected to further strengthen its resolve for modernisation of Armed Forces and simplification in the Defence Procurement Procedure to ensure optimum utilisation of the allocation. The Defence Budget today is expected to further streamline these reforms.