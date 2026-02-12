Rajnath Singh-Led DAC Clears Rs 3.60 Lakh Crore Defence Proposals Including Procurement Of 114 Rafales
Published : February 12, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has cleared Rs 3.60 lakh crore worth of capital acquisition proposals to enhance the combat readiness of defence forces, including the procurement of 114 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
The DAC, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various proposals of the Services at an estimated value of about Rs 3.60 lakh crore, the Ministry said.
"For the Indian Air Force (IAF), AoN was approved for the procurement of Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) {Rafale}, Combat Missiles and Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS)," it said.
The ministry said the procurement of Rafales will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of IAF with long range offensive strikes.
The majority of MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India. The Combat Missiles will enhance the stand-off ground attack capability with deep strike power and very high accuracy.
"The AS-HAPS will be utilised towards carrying out persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Electronic Intelligence, telecommunication and remote sensing for military purposes," the ministry said.
For the Indian Army, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav) and overhaul of Vehicle Platforms of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 Tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II).
Vibhav mines will be laid as anti-tank obstacle system to delay the advance of enemy mechanized forces, the ministry said. The overhaul of vehicle platforms of ARVs, T-72 Tanks and BMP-II will enhance service life of equipment ensuring readiness and operational effectiveness of the Indian Army.
For the Indian Navy, AoN was cleared for four MW Marine Gas Turbine based Electric Power Generator and P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.
"Induction of 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine based Electric Power Generator under Make-I category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 will minimise the dependency on foreign manufacturers, ensure self-reliance in power generation requirement of Indian Navy. The acquisition of P8I aircraft will significantly boost the Navy’s combat/war-fighting capability of long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance and maritime strike capability," it added.
For the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the ministry said AoN was accorded for the procurement of Electro-Optical/Infra-Red system for Dornier aircraft. The procurement will assist in enhancing the efficacy of maritime surveillance capability of the ICG.
