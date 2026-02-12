ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh-Led DAC Clears Rs 3.60 Lakh Crore Defence Proposals Including Procurement Of 114 Rafales

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has cleared Rs 3.60 lakh crore worth of capital acquisition proposals to enhance the combat readiness of defence forces, including the procurement of 114 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The DAC, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various proposals of the Services at an estimated value of about Rs 3.60 lakh crore, the Ministry said.

"For the Indian Air Force (IAF), AoN was approved for the procurement of Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) {Rafale}, Combat Missiles and Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS)," it said.

The ministry said the procurement of Rafales will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of IAF with long range offensive strikes.

The majority of MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India. The Combat Missiles will enhance the stand-off ground attack capability with deep strike power and very high accuracy.

"The AS-HAPS will be utilised towards carrying out persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Electronic Intelligence, telecommunication and remote sensing for military purposes," the ministry said.