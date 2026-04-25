ETV Bharat / bharat

Defections No Longer Taboo As Elected Representatives Use '2/3rds' Formula To Switch Allegiance

Hyderabad: Defection, often termed as 'political horse-trading', has remained a persistent challenge in Indian politics. However, after the anti-defection law was enacted, the term has lost its relevance. While the modus operandi remains the same, it can now be termed 'political merger' meant to circumvent the law.

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha did just that and said he is 'exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India' to merge with the BJP. Chadha said there are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha and more than 2/3rd of them are with him. Sidelined by the AAP, Chadha with the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal joined the BJP in a classic example of 'political merger'.

Chadha was expected to quit AAP after the brouhaha over his statements which were not appreciated by the party. But terming his exit a defection would not be appropriate as the MP by merging with BJP did not defy the anti-defection law.

The Anti-Defection Law was enacted in 1985, following the recommendations of various committees and public demand for reforms. The law, inserted as the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, sought to curb the practice by disqualifying defectors. However, over time, political actors have found ways to exploit loopholes in the law, raising questions about its efficacy.

The law was designed to curb political defections motivated by office or power. It sets out conditions under which legislators can be disqualified for switching parties. However, the law also provides specific exemptions that deal with mergers.

Under the provision, a Rajya Sabha member is not disqualified if his/her original political party merges with another party, and they either join the new party formed after the merger or choose to function as a separate group. The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution states explicitly that a merger is deemed valid "if, and only if, not less than two-thirds of the members of the legislature party concerned have agreed to such merger."

Had Chadha, resigned alone, he would have been immediately liable for disqualification under the anti-defection law. His Rajya Sabha membership too would have been at risk.

Instead, by ensuring that at least two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs acted in cohesion, the group effectively shielded itself from disqualification. In constitutional terms, their move qualifies not as defection, but as a merger or split recognised under the Tenth Schedule. Crucially, such a merger is legally recognised only if at least two-thirds of the members of the legislature party agree to it.

Defection in Indian politics has a long history that began in the early years following Independence, when political instability was a common occurrence in several states. A turning point was reached during the 1967 general elections, which drastically altered the political landscape.

In a number of states, the Congress suffered significant defeats for the first time, which led to the emergence of coalition governments. Large-scale defections occurred at the time following which the term 'Aya Ram, Gaya Ram' became famous. Haryana lawmaker Gaya Lal changed parties thrice times in just two days.

In recent times, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), known for its aggressive recruitment of legislators from various parties during its two terms since 2014, faced a wave of defections in Telangana. In April, 2024, BRS leaders approached Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar seeking the disqualification of MLAs defecting, under the anti-defection law.