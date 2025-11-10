ETV Bharat / bharat

Defected BRS MLAs Matter: Contempt Plea In SC Against Telangana Assembly Speaker

New Delhi: A contempt plea has been moved in the Supreme Court against the speaker of the Telangana legislative assembly, claiming that he has not decided the disqualification petitions against the BRS MLAs who defected to Congress within the three-month time limit set by the judgment delivered by the apex court in July this year.

The matter was mentioned by a counsel seeking an urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The counsel contended that the speaker had not touched the two petitions in the matter, and the MLAs are continuing.

The counsel said the apex court in July had held that if any MLA were to attempt to protract the proceedings, then adverse inference would be drawn, and stressed that there are two petitions. He said the speaker has not touched them, and the others are in the evidence stage. The counsel requested the CJI to list the matter for hearing on Tuesday.