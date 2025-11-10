Defected BRS MLAs Matter: Contempt Plea In SC Against Telangana Assembly Speaker
On July 31, a top court bench directed the assembly speaker to decide within three months the matter of the disqualification of the BRS MLAs.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 10, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: A contempt plea has been moved in the Supreme Court against the speaker of the Telangana legislative assembly, claiming that he has not decided the disqualification petitions against the BRS MLAs who defected to Congress within the three-month time limit set by the judgment delivered by the apex court in July this year.
The matter was mentioned by a counsel seeking an urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The counsel contended that the speaker had not touched the two petitions in the matter, and the MLAs are continuing.
The counsel said the apex court in July had held that if any MLA were to attempt to protract the proceedings, then adverse inference would be drawn, and stressed that there are two petitions. He said the speaker has not touched them, and the others are in the evidence stage. The counsel requested the CJI to list the matter for hearing on Tuesday.
The bench agreed to examine the matter next Monday (November 17). The counsel said the proceedings were being dragged by the respondents till the end of the month for obvious reasons. CJI Gavai is superannuating on November 23. The CJI orally remarked that the apex court will not close after November 24.
On July 31, the Supreme Court had directed the speaker of the Telangana legislative assembly to decide the petitions seeking their disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs, who had defected to the Congress, under the tenth schedule of the Constitution within a period of three months.
A bench led by CJI Gavai had asked the speaker not to allow MLAs facing disqualification pleas to drag the proceedings, and added that if they do, then the speaker can draw an adverse inference against them. The apex court had deplored the long delay in deciding disqualification pleas by speakers of various state assemblies over the years.
