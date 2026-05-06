ETV Bharat / bharat

Defeat And Betrayal Are Nothing New For DMK, Says TR Baalu After Congress Supports TVK

Chennai: In light of the Congress party extending its support to the TVK, DMK Treasurer TR Baalu ​​has issued a scathing statement, asserting that neither defeat nor betrayal is anything new to their party.

Baalu said, "The statement issued on behalf of the All India Congress Committee has exposed a true nature of theirs that had remained concealed for some time. Whenever the Congress party faced critical situations or crises, it was the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) that stood by them as a steadfast ally. The price we paid for this loyalty was high; yet, we bore it with a smile."

"Specifically, we maintained an excellent rapport with Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister late Dr. Manmohan Singh, and shared a deep personal bond of affection with Rahul Gandhi. He, too, has often remarked, 'Stalin is the only political leader I address as a brother.' When I saw the news today—that the Congress party has declared these ties to be severed—I felt, for some reason, no sense of shock or surprise," added Baalu.

"Having secured the majority of seats within the Secular Progressive Alliance, contested the elections, and won thanks to the hard work of the alliance parties' cadres, they have now—in an act of sheer perfidy—defected to the opposing camp, effectively using their 5 elected MLAs as bargaining chips. The Congress party is attempting to justify this move by giving it a veneer of ideology, as if they have executed some grand act of political statesmanship," the senior DMK leader said.