Default Bail Not Triggered By Non‑Supply Of Chargesheet, Rules SC
The bench clarified that the right to default bail arises only when the prosecution fails to file the charge sheet itself within the stipulated time.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 12:20 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that the mere non‑filing or non‑supply of additional charge‑sheet copies to an accused does not, by itself, create a right to default bail.
The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh. Under the old CrPC, default bail is available only when the charge sheet is not filed within the prescribed period. The apex court dismissed the appeal against a Bombay High Court order passed on February 6, 2026. The high court rejected the appellant’s plea for default bail.
“We are of the view that simple non-filing of additional copies of the chargesheet/police report will not entitle the appellant to the relief of default bail,” said the bench.
“This court, while considering default bail under the erstwhile CrPC, has expounded that the relief of default bail is limited to non-filing of the charge-sheet itself and once the charge-sheet is filed in its proper form, the question of default bail does not arise,” said the bench.
The bench said the non-filing of additional copies of the charge-sheet under Section 193(8) would not vitiate the chargesheet/police report itself. The bench clarified that the right to default bail arises only when the prosecution fails to file the charge sheet itself within the stipulated time.
“In our view, the courts below have rightly held that the non-filing of a copy of the chargesheet cannot become a ground for default bail and the submission of the appellant cannot be accepted”, said the bench.
The bench said that once a charge sheet is filed in the proper form under Section 193(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within the 60- or 90-day period, the right to default bail under Section 187(3) of the BNSS is extinguished.
“Non-compliance with Section 193(8) (which requires the investigating officer to file additional copies of the report for supply to the accused) of the BNSS cannot be construed to give the same result as Section 187(3) of the BNSS,” the bench observed.
“We are of the considered view that the present appellant is not entitled to the relief of default bail. Undoubtedly, it is borne from the record that the chargesheet/police report stood filed within the prescribed statutory time before the magistrate on 02.09.2025,” said the bench.
The bench said that the contents thereof complied with Section 193(3) of the BNSS. “Consequently, on 02.09.2025, the right to default bail became extinguished and the appellant ought to have applied for regular bail. Moreover, it is also a matter of record that cognisance has also been taken of the chargesheet filed by the investigating agency. This order has not been challenged to date, thereby implying that the contents of the charge-sheet are in accordance with law,” said the bench.
The apex court delivered the judgment on an appeal by one Shaurya Sunil Kumar Singh. The appellant sought default bail on the ground that copies of the charge sheet and related documents were not supplied to him within the statutory period.
The bench observed that the charge sheet against Singh and the other accused was filed before the magistrate on September 2, 2025 — well within the stipulated time — and cognisance had also been taken of it. The copy was supplied to him on September 23, 2025.
The bench made it clear that Singh’s pending regular bail application would be considered on its own merits.
He was arrested on July 13, 2025, in a case registered by the CBI on July 4, 2025. The FIR invoked sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Information Technology Act.
The central agency alleged that cybercriminals, aided by complicit bank officials, orchestrated a racket involving impersonation, forged documents, and mule accounts to launder the proceeds of online fraud. Singh was accused of providing logistical support to the main accused, Sudhir Palande, by transporting cheque books, ATM cards, and SIM cards used in the offences. The trial court and the high court rejected Singh’s default bail plea.