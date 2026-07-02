ETV Bharat / bharat

Default Bail Not Triggered By Non‑Supply Of Chargesheet, Rules SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that the mere non‑filing or non‑supply of additional charge‑sheet copies to an accused does not, by itself, create a right to default bail.

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh. Under the old CrPC, default bail is available only when the charge sheet is not filed within the prescribed period. The apex court dismissed the appeal against a Bombay High Court order passed on February 6, 2026. The high court rejected the appellant’s plea for default bail.

“We are of the view that simple non-filing of additional copies of the chargesheet/police report will not entitle the appellant to the relief of default bail,” said the bench.

“This court, while considering default bail under the erstwhile CrPC, has expounded that the relief of default bail is limited to non-filing of the charge-sheet itself and once the charge-sheet is filed in its proper form, the question of default bail does not arise,” said the bench.

The bench said the non-filing of additional copies of the charge-sheet under Section 193(8) would not vitiate the chargesheet/police report itself. The bench clarified that the right to default bail arises only when the prosecution fails to file the charge sheet itself within the stipulated time.

“In our view, the courts below have rightly held that the non-filing of a copy of the chargesheet cannot become a ground for default bail and the submission of the appellant cannot be accepted”, said the bench.

The bench said that once a charge sheet is filed in the proper form under Section 193(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within the 60- or 90-day period, the right to default bail under Section 187(3) of the BNSS is extinguished.

“Non-compliance with Section 193(8) (which requires the investigating officer to file additional copies of the report for supply to the accused) of the BNSS cannot be construed to give the same result as Section 187(3) of the BNSS,” the bench observed.