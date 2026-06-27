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Defamatory Statement Against RSS : Bengaluru Court Summons Karnataka Home Minister Priyanka Kharge

Bengaluru: Bengaluru 42nd ACMM court has summoned Home Minister Priyank Kharge for allegedly making defamatory statements against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and asked him to appear in person.

The 42nd ACMM court here heard a private complaint filed by A Tejas, a resident of Siddapur in Bengaluru. The court took cognisance of the case and issued summons against Priyank Kharge, son of Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Harris Nalapad and directed them to appear in person on July 21.

Background of the case: The RSS organisation should be banned, and this organisation should not be allowed to carry out any activities in government schools, government places, and grounds. This organisation is creating an atmosphere of fear in the society. It instills negative energy and fundamentalist ideologies in children and youth. So, restrictions be imposed on RSS activities, Priyank Kharge had said in a letter letter to then Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In addition, the complaint alleged that he had shared the letter on his official X account and said that one should not be friends with the RSS. Similarly, the third accused, Nalapad, had made derogatory statements against the RSS on a private YouTube channel. The appellant had sought legal action against them in the petition for making baseless statements and damaging the reputation of the RSS.