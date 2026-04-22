ETV Bharat / bharat

Defamation Case Against Rahul: Uttar Pradesh Court Reserves Order For May 2

Sultanpur: Arguments were heard on Wednesday in a defamation case involving Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with a local MP-MLA court reserving its order for May 2, officials said.

The hearing before the MP-MLA court focused on an application filed under Section 311 (which empowers a court to call or recall any witness at any stage of a trial if it feels their testimony is necessary for a fair decision) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), with counsels for both sides presenting their arguments.

Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla said the court heard submissions on the plea moved by complainant's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey and fixed May 2 for pronouncement of its order. The previous hearing in the matter was held on April 17.

Earlier, during the March 28 hearing, the complainant had sought examination of Gandhi's voice sample under Section 311 read with Section 91 of the CrPC. The application requested that Gandhi's voice sample be matched with an already submitted CD at a forensic laboratory. Gandhi's lawyers had opposed the demand.