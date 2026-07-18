ETV Bharat / bharat

Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing Adjourned To Aug 5 As Presiding Judge Away On Training

Sultanpur: Hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday adjourned to August 5 as the presiding judge of the MP-MLA court was away on training, his counsel said.

Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla said the matter was listed for arguments after the case records were to be returned following dismissal of a revision petition related to Gandhi's voice sample.

On July 15, an additional district judge had dismissed BJP leader Vijay Mishra's revision petition seeking forensic examination of Gandhi's alleged voice in a CD placed on record by matching it with his voice sample.