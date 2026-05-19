ETV Bharat / bharat

Defamation Against High Court Judge: Prime Accused Arrested, SIT Formed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police has arrested the prime accused in a case involving dissemination of alleged defamatory information against a High Court judge hearing a case involving union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, on social media platforms.

The judge is hearing a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences) Act involving Bandi Bhageerath, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The police identified the accused as Rayasam Damodar, who was taken into custody from Nellore on Monday.

The police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police N Swetha to probe the case. Specialised teams have been deployed to trace the origins of posts by analysing the associated social media accounts.

Propaganda had been circulated on social media alleging that the accused's father, Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was employing various strategies to shield his son, Bandi Bhageerath, in a pending POCSO case. It was alleged that attempts were being made to influence the judge presiding over the case.