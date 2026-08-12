ETV Bharat / bharat

Deepti Gaur Mukherjee Takes Charge As Higher Education Secretary

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Deepti Gaur Mukherjee on Wednesday took charge as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, succeeding her previous assignment as Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

A 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Mukherjee brings extensive administrative and education-sector experience to the key post.

The Department of Higher Education is responsible for formulating and implementing policies covering universities, colleges and other higher education institutions. Its mandate includes higher education funding, access and quality, student and faculty issues, research, institutional development and major education reforms. The department also coordinates with bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) and centrally funded institutions.

As Secretary, Mukherjee will oversee the implementation of the Centre's higher education policies and programmes at a time when the sector is undergoing major changes, including reforms linked to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.