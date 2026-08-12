Deepti Gaur Mukherjee Takes Charge As Higher Education Secretary
Deepti Gaur Mukherjee takes charge as Higher Education Secretary amid major reforms in admissions, exams and NEP 2020 implementation.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Deepti Gaur Mukherjee on Wednesday took charge as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, succeeding her previous assignment as Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
A 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Mukherjee brings extensive administrative and education-sector experience to the key post.
The Department of Higher Education is responsible for formulating and implementing policies covering universities, colleges and other higher education institutions. Its mandate includes higher education funding, access and quality, student and faculty issues, research, institutional development and major education reforms. The department also coordinates with bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) and centrally funded institutions.
As Secretary, Mukherjee will oversee the implementation of the Centre's higher education policies and programmes at a time when the sector is undergoing major changes, including reforms linked to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Mukherjee has held several senior positions in Madhya Pradesh, including assignments in the school education department and the state education mission. Her education-sector work included programmes focused on improving learning outcomes and promoting reading among schoolchildren.
A 2017 Ministry of Education document records her participation in discussions on the implementation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Madhya Pradesh, including initiatives such as Mil Banche and Kahani Utsav.
Before joining the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Mukherjee served as Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority. She took charge as Corporate Affairs Secretary in August 2024.
Her new assignment comes amid continuing changes in India's higher education system, including reforms in examinations and admissions, institutional restructuring, research and the wider rollout of NEP 2020. Her immediate priorities are expected to include ensuring smooth implementation of ongoing reforms while addressing challenges related to access, quality and governance across the higher education sector.
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