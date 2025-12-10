ETV Bharat / bharat

Deepavali Inscribed On UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

New Delhi: India's Deepavali, the festival of light, was on Wednesday inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The decision was taken during a key meeting of UNESCO being hosted at the Red Fort in Delhi. This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

The 20th session of the panel is underway from December 8 to 13 at the Red Fort. Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' rent the air as UNESCO announced that the Deepavali festival has been added to the coveted list.