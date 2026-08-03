ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Madras HC’s Orders On Karthigai Deepam Near Dargah, No Stay Yet

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the validity of Madras High Court orders allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar near a dargah atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, but refused to stay their operation at this stage. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench issued notice on the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal challenging the high court’s December 2025 and January 2026 orders. The bench asked the respondents to file their replies within six weeks. The bench granted two weeks thereafter for the state government to file a rejoinder.

The apex court declined to accept the state government’s contention for an interim stay on the high court’s orders. During the hearing, the bench questioned the state about the delay in actively pursuing the appeal after filing it in June.

“If this situation had cropped up in January 2026, when this order came, what were you doing all this time?” asked the bench.