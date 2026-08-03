SC To Examine Madras HC’s Orders On Karthigai Deepam Near Dargah, No Stay Yet
The apex court declined to accept the state government’s contention for an interim stay on the high court’s orders.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 3, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST|
Updated : August 3, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the validity of Madras High Court orders allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar near a dargah atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, but refused to stay their operation at this stage. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi.
The bench issued notice on the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal challenging the high court’s December 2025 and January 2026 orders. The bench asked the respondents to file their replies within six weeks. The bench granted two weeks thereafter for the state government to file a rejoinder.
The apex court declined to accept the state government’s contention for an interim stay on the high court’s orders. During the hearing, the bench questioned the state about the delay in actively pursuing the appeal after filing it in June.
“If this situation had cropped up in January 2026, when this order came, what were you doing all this time?” asked the bench.
The state attributed the delay to the time taken to translate voluminous records before the matter could be effectively pursued. The state also expressed concern over contempt proceedings pending before the high court for alleged non-compliance with its earlier directions.
The apex court asked the state government to mention the issue before the concerned division bench of the high court rather than seeking interim protection from it.
The state challenged the high court’s directions permitting the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple Devasthanam to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepa Thoon, a stone lamp pillar situated about 50 metres from the Sikander Badusha Dargah atop the Thirupparankundram hill.
The dispute began after devotee Rama Ravikumar sought permission in October 2025 to light the traditional lamp at the Deepa Thoon. When the temple administration clarified that the festival would continue at its customary venue near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple, he and other devotees moved the Madras High Court.
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